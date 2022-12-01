Try the new Anvil Saga beta update before anyone else!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings to all the gifted blacksmiths!

We have some hot news for you: the beta 0.8 update of Anvil Saga is now available on Steam. For those who wish to, you can play it now before it's officially released.

We have added new carpentry mechanics, new complex customers, two seasons (fall and winter), eight new modifiers, additional tools and furniture for your blacksmith shop, as well as a new losing mechanic. Updates are available both for the story mode and sandbox mode, but the next part of the story is still in the works.

The old saves are valid, and you can pick up where you left off. But be careful: if at the moment of saving you had zero reputation with the ruling faction, you will lose immediately. But you will see a new game over illustration. There is an upside to everything.

To access the beta build, simply:

Click on Properties:

Then Betas:

Choose the available version:

Hurry up and install the new update so that you can meet all of the brand new customers before anyone else can.

Join other smiths on our Discord to chat about all things Anvil Saga.

Regards,

Anvil Saga Team