Added Jump Rope to Hub
Made various Hub improvements
Removed the mechanic that allowed two small items in one inventory slot
(This was a hold-over from an earlier version of the game where inventory space management was more important. It's not intuitive and it doesn't work well with throwing items, and free recall means you can store consumables in the Pocket more easily, so we're removing it.)
Added a max item storage capacity to the Pocket; leaving a fountain while over capacity will cause random items to be scrapped until no longer over capacity
(Sorry Theo!)
Replaced the Pages (Archives enemies that shoot blasts at you) with new, better Pages
Dragon's Strafe now rains fire in a wider line and inflicts Burn instead of directly dealing damage
Reduced Dragon's health slightly
Hookshot can now grab items
Pickaxes now have Axe dash attack
Pickaxes now deal piercing damage when thrown
Deepest pit floor reached is now saved and visible on the stats page
Attempted to fix Brittlekeep top floor not culling properly until you reach it
Fixed non-elite Pages being unable to attack
Platform boots can now properly create platforms at non-standard floor heights (Reported by Theodor)
Fixed the Pit thinking marked enemies had disappeared if they jumped off of a jumppad
Replaced Ice Masters with Stone Callers in the Pit
Fixed another dialogue skip bug
Gatedelvers Playtest update for 1 December 2022
Jump Rope Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
