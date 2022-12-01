Jump Rope Patch

Added Jump Rope to Hub

Made various Hub improvements

Removed the mechanic that allowed two small items in one inventory slot

(This was a hold-over from an earlier version of the game where inventory space management was more important. It's not intuitive and it doesn't work well with throwing items, and free recall means you can store consumables in the Pocket more easily, so we're removing it.)

Added a max item storage capacity to the Pocket; leaving a fountain while over capacity will cause random items to be scrapped until no longer over capacity

(Sorry Theo!)

Replaced the Pages (Archives enemies that shoot blasts at you) with new, better Pages

Dragon's Strafe now rains fire in a wider line and inflicts Burn instead of directly dealing damage

Reduced Dragon's health slightly

Hookshot can now grab items

Pickaxes now have Axe dash attack

Pickaxes now deal piercing damage when thrown

Deepest pit floor reached is now saved and visible on the stats page

Attempted to fix Brittlekeep top floor not culling properly until you reach it

Fixed non-elite Pages being unable to attack

Platform boots can now properly create platforms at non-standard floor heights (Reported by Theodor)

Fixed the Pit thinking marked enemies had disappeared if they jumped off of a jumppad

Replaced Ice Masters with Stone Callers in the Pit