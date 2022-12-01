Welcome, magicians!

It's been a long road - 4 years from the first draft to release - Dwarven Skykeep is finally out!



Dwarven Skykeep at its core is a humorous pixel-art strategy game set in a medieval world of wizardry! Dive into a supernatural universe and start building towers using your magical deck of cards... and drunken dwarves.

**

The game will be available with 15% discount for next 7 days

**

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1076120/Dwarven_Skykeep/

Key game features:

Meet the great wizard Dr. Sevendar Kness, a master in card magic

Build, upgrade and defend your towers with the help of dwarves and gnomes

Explore five distinct worlds, each with unique mechanics

Meet tons of interesting and charismatic characters, monsters and bosses

Uncover references to cult films, novels, and even other games and more!

We also released Dwarven Skykeep OST for your listening pleasure which is available for purchase in Steam as a standalone and as part of a bundle! It is composed by the wonderful Krystian Pawlowski, who had the following to say regarding his work.

The first draft of the Dwarven Skykeep soundtrack was heavily influenced by the music of its proto version, Dwarf Tower, the entire classical sound comes from there. As the game developed and matured, so did the music, integrating medieval, fantasy, baroque, and comedy elements, mixing it into a soundtrack that ended up both fun and challenging to make!

The soundtrack for the game consists of 34 musical pieces that are pure bliss for your ears to enjoy.

Game Price: $16.99

OST Price : $2.99

For more on Dwarven Skykeep, follow the game on social media on the following channels.

News on the parchment of destiny: link.

Latest town gossip and dwarven humor: link.

A welcoming community of like-minded wizards: link.

Most hilarious selfies from Dr.Kness: link.

Send your letter to Dwarven City: link.

See you in Dwarven City!