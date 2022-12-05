 Skip to content

Under The Moon update for 5 December 2022

Under the Moon v1.0 Update is Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 10056343

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're thrilled to announce that we accomplished to get v1.0 with the Under the Moon in just 6 months! Thank you for all your support and feedbacks!

We fix all the bugs that affect your gameplay and add new levels for you to enjoy. Now you can play the rest of the story of Ali Kemal and Leyla.

In the new chapter you will experience Germany and Scotland with new riddles to solve. Thank you again for this beatiful journey! See you on the other projects!

  • The Pack Studios and Bamya Games Teams

