Version 0.13.2 is now live!

Hi everyone! Got a small update for you this week but also more information on what is coming soon!

First off, I've added a new building to the game!

I'm soon going to be working on a system that gives each civilian some kind of job/occupation/task that they are going to be doing, like shopping, going to work, going home, etc to try and make a more immersive sim, and part of that means I'm organising all the buildings into different categories (retail, work space, apartments, police station, etc). As a part of this I've added this new building as there was only 1 apartment type of building and this new indoor apartment area adds a bit of variety as I think there needs to be more living space in the sim. The job system is still a work in progress and isn't ready yet but I hope you'll find it adds more to the sim when it comes along!

Also fixed some things with the block editor:

Fixed block editor checkboxes stealing arrow key input from camera.

Fixed doors and windows not being removed properly in the block editor.

Thanks for playing and I hope you enjoy the game!