natsuno-kanata ver1.2.0 released

natsuno-kanata ver1.2.0 is now available.

The main contents of the update are as follows

[Contents]

The character episode "Kiko 2" has been added.

It depicts what happens to the characters who appeared in the character episode "Kiko".

Character Episode "Kiko 2" will occur after the completion of all other character episodes.

[Post-Ending Content]

After the completion of the character episode "Kiko 2," you will be able to accompany Kiko during the post-ending content.

After the search, a random event will occur and Kiko will accompany you.

Kiko will then leave at random after the exploration.

The items that were in the companion's possession will be sent to the storage cabinet after the departure.

[Bug Fixes]

Some text has been corrected.

[Adjustments]

Some text has been adjusted.