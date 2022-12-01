Railbound v1.21 (Dec 1st 2022) - Petting Update

Hi everyone!
Thanks for your patience. We originally planned to release a smaller Halloween update for the game, but we’ve been busy with other stuff; and since the Switch launch drew near, we decided to postpone it until now and expand it with features we planned for later. Without further ado, here's info on update v1.21!
Can you pet the dogs? Yes!
First off, this patch introduces a feature that we originally wanted to release at launch - petting pups! Now, when viewing story art, you can use the cursor to scratch our in-game mascots :)
World # - new home for sandbox levels
We have also finally gotten around to whipping World 8 into shape - all bonus levels from World 8 were moved into a new, separate "World #". This should alleviate confusion that some players had regarding “sandbox” levels (puzzles that contained more rails than you actually needed for completion).
World 8 - brand-new puzzles
That made World 8 feel a bit barren, so we went in and added 11 new puzzles, bringing the total number of levels in the game to 170. We’ve also made some tweaks to the structure of World 8 to make it feel a bit better for first time players by moving mainline levels to the bonus section - this should have no impact on your save files, but you might see levels like 8-7A as completed and 8-7 as unplayed (because we swapped them around).
Colorblind mode - out now!
Also, we’re finally ready to release colorblind mode! We promised this feature back in September but ran into some last-minute issues with it; but fortunately, it’s now ready for prime time. Enable it in Settings > Accessibility!
We all hope that you enjoy this update :)
Cheers,
- Luke and the Afterburn team
P.S. You might be a bit surprised that it's already at v1.21, since earlier in November we announced v1.20. The reason for this is because we locked down development on v1.20 in mid-November to make it in time for the game's launch on Nintendo Switch; but since then, we found some additional improvements that we rolled into release on non-console platforms. TL;DR - enjoy these additional fixes that will come to Switch at a later date.
Patch notes for Railbound v1.21:
-
Added dog petting in Story Mode,
-
> A new cursor visible during story illustrations allows you to pet our main characters - give it a try!
-
Separated old World 8 bonus levels into a new World #,
-
> You can find these sandbox levels in a new section at the end of the game,
-
Added 11 new bonus puzzles to World 8,
-
> You asked for it - these won’t be as easy as what this World offered before! :D
-
Improved level structure in World 8,
-
> 8-4 is now 8-4B, 8-5 is now 8-5A, 8-7 is now 8-7A,
-
Added Colorblind Mode in Settings > Accessibility,
-
> This mode adds special markers above in-game objects to help figure out relations between different mechanics,
-
Updated Unity engine version to 2021.3.12f1,
-
> This should help with issues on some platforms; but please let us know if the game worked fine on your machine and stopped working after this update!
-
Added 32-bit and 64-bit builds for Windows,
-
Added spooky decorations to World 8 levels,
-
Added enabled / disabled icons in Settings UI for toggles,
-
Added a “review game” button to the main menu on mobile devices,
-
Added haptic feedback during petting,
-
Added button for hidden story postcard,
-
Changed interactable element colors on some levels in order to make them more consistent for colorblind mode,
-
Removed left/right arrow glyphs when selecting a multi-select option in Settings,
-
Improved level loading performance,
-
Fixed issues with awarding the “Cutting Corners”, “Charting Paths” and “Cartographer” achievements,
-
> If these didn’t trigger for you before, they should automatically be awarded when you launch the game,
-
Fixed VFX not showing up above a car during level fail if the carriage was waiting in front of a barrier,
-
Fixed double smoke VFX when cars crashed at the entrance to a tunnel,
-
Fixed squished VFX when cars crashed in a tunnel,
-
Fixed squished passengers when cars crashed in front of a station,
-
Fixed V-Sync not working on some PC/Mac devices,
-
Fixed issues with cars sometimes crashing inside / in front of tunnels in weird ways,
-
Fixed hint system not accepting triple connections in tiles where a corner is sufficient,
-
Fixed not being able to skip between two unlocked non-consecutive story postcards (e.g., from 1 to 3),
-
Fixed world selection UI to better account for non-consecutive world unlocks,
-
Minor decoration tweak on 1-11A and 8-7A,
Changed depots in testbranch branch