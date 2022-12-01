Railbound v1.21 (Dec 1st 2022) - Petting Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi everyone!

Thanks for your patience. We originally planned to release a smaller Halloween update for the game, but we’ve been busy with other stuff; and since the Switch launch drew near, we decided to postpone it until now and expand it with features we planned for later. Without further ado, here's info on update v1.21!

Can you pet the dogs? Yes!

First off, this patch introduces a feature that we originally wanted to release at launch - petting pups! Now, when viewing story art, you can use the cursor to scratch our in-game mascots :)

World # - new home for sandbox levels

We have also finally gotten around to whipping World 8 into shape - all bonus levels from World 8 were moved into a new, separate "World #". This should alleviate confusion that some players had regarding “sandbox” levels (puzzles that contained more rails than you actually needed for completion).

World 8 - brand-new puzzles

That made World 8 feel a bit barren, so we went in and added 11 new puzzles, bringing the total number of levels in the game to 170. We’ve also made some tweaks to the structure of World 8 to make it feel a bit better for first time players by moving mainline levels to the bonus section - this should have no impact on your save files, but you might see levels like 8-7A as completed and 8-7 as unplayed (because we swapped them around).

Colorblind mode - out now!

Also, we’re finally ready to release colorblind mode! We promised this feature back in September but ran into some last-minute issues with it; but fortunately, it’s now ready for prime time. Enable it in Settings > Accessibility!

We all hope that you enjoy this update :)

Cheers,

- Luke and the Afterburn team

P.S. You might be a bit surprised that it's already at v1.21, since earlier in November we announced v1.20. The reason for this is because we locked down development on v1.20 in mid-November to make it in time for the game's launch on Nintendo Switch; but since then, we found some additional improvements that we rolled into release on non-console platforms. TL;DR - enjoy these additional fixes that will come to Switch at a later date.

Patch notes for Railbound v1.21: