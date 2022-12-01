V1.1 is here with bug fixes & improvements!

Hey there everyone, happy Thursday!

I've got some great news for you folks who've been experiencing issues while playing - V1.1 is HERE and it takes on some of the big hitters we've seen since launch!

Here's what to expect in our first patch (out now on Steam, on its way to other platforms!)-

WAKE UP PANDA!!!: We've managed to wake up Panda, and now you should be able to as well! If you did anything exciting between finding the jars and trying to interact with them, this line would break - we've now patched it up (not with jam, thankfully) and you should be able to continue!

Teleport home: If you're stuck somewhere you shouldn't be (it's ok, we understand!) you can now select Teleport Home from the menu, and head back to see your Mum before getting on with the rest of your story

Chapter Select: Want to relive a moment or replay a challenge? We're introducing Chapter Select as well! If you'd like to restart a section, relive some matches or get going with a challenge you're struggling with from the beginning, this feature will be there for you!!

Hurdles challenge: Some folks were getting stuck on the hurdles being almost impossible/moving too early breaking this section - both these issues are now fixed!

Keep your feet on the ground: Some of you were finding that the slide tackle would really give you a yeet off the map. We've nerfed it, so you'll be safe to slide wherever you please!

Coconut man, please speak to me: If you've done the coconut quest, you'll have noticed the NPC associated will have been very quiet - they'll now be a bit more chatty and you'll now be able to turn this quest in!

Volleyball rewards: Some people were getting stuck receiving volleyball rewards, this is now fixed and you'll be able to complete a game and get on with some more beach fun!

Localisation Fixes: Some of the localisation was previously not being found by the game correctly - this has now been fixed! If you spot any more errors, please let us know!

Smashing A repeatedly leading to loss of function: We get it, reading is for dorks. If you're madly skipping through dialogue, you'll no longer get stuck or lose control of your lovely football friend!

WHEW.

We're hoping this will fix a whole host of your issues, and we still have some more bits to come including re-tuning those toddlers and a host of smaller fixes!

As always we'll have more news for you as we go, but thank you for all your feedback and bugs - don't hesitate to reach out if you find any more!

All the best (and football forever!)

PanicBarn & No More Robots xoxo