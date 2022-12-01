 Skip to content

Bombergrounds: Reborn update for 1 December 2022

Bombergrounds: Reborn – Patch 1.0.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello, Bombers! 💣

Here’s the Patch Notes for version 1.0.6 of Bombergrounds: Reborn.

Also, a big thank you to all of our active members in our communities that report issues, give us feedback and more, which gives us the ability to understand what the players want and fix those pesky bugs and errors quickly. ːsteamhappyː

📣 Patch Notes for 1.0.6 ❤
Maps
Bugfixes
  • Fixed movement joystick becoming unresponsive
  • Fixed not being able to place bombs or attack after a kill
  • Fixed other player characters becoming invisible outside of bushes
  • Fixed other player characters not becoming invisible when in bushes
  • Fixed miscellaneous skill issues
    .. & more
Shop
  • Full revamp with offers, lower prices, better shop experience overall!
  • You can now buy experience for your animals in larger amounts for coins, and we've fixed a bug that you could only buy experience for certain animals.

