Bombergrounds: Reborn – Patch 1.0.6

Hello, Bombers! 💣

Here’s the Patch Notes for version 1.0.6 of Bombergrounds: Reborn.

Also, a big thank you to all of our active members in our communities that report issues, give us feedback and more, which gives us the ability to understand what the players want and fix those pesky bugs and errors quickly. ːsteamhappyː

📣 Patch Notes for 1.0.6 ❤

Maps

We've added two new maps for the Duel game mode.

See link: https://twitter.com/bombergrounds/status/1593304010877960193

Bugfixes

Fixed movement joystick becoming unresponsive

Fixed not being able to place bombs or attack after a kill

Fixed other player characters becoming invisible outside of bushes

Fixed other player characters not becoming invisible when in bushes

Fixed miscellaneous skill issues

.. & more

Shop