Release 0.6.14 Changelog

Hello everyone,
we hope you are enjoying the new December update!
Here a small update:
- Updated contract generation so that you should be able to meet the requirements of more contracts.
- Fixed utilities production that was doubling up when loading a game.
- Fixed utilities production not going to zero when production was negative.
- Fixed ebb producer sometimes not being constructed.
- Fixed crystals not being destroyed when built over in Kytoon.
- Fixed some icons quality that was too low.
This is all for now, see you soon!
Changed files in this update