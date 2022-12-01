 Skip to content

Roboplant update for 1 December 2022

Release 0.6.14 Changelog

Hello everyone,

we hope you are enjoying the new December update!

Here a small update:

  • Updated contract generation so that you should be able to meet the requirements of more contracts.
  • Fixed utilities production that was doubling up when loading a game.
  • Fixed utilities production not going to zero when production was negative.
  • Fixed ebb producer sometimes not being constructed.
  • Fixed crystals not being destroyed when built over in Kytoon.
  • Fixed some icons quality that was too low.

This is all for now, see you soon!

