Release 0.6.14 Changelog

Build 10055764 · Last edited 1 December 2022

Hello everyone,

we hope you are enjoying the new December update!

Here a small update:

Updated contract generation so that you should be able to meet the requirements of more contracts.

Fixed utilities production that was doubling up when loading a game.

Fixed utilities production not going to zero when production was negative.

Fixed ebb producer sometimes not being constructed.

Fixed crystals not being destroyed when built over in Kytoon.

Fixed some icons quality that was too low.

This is all for now, see you soon!