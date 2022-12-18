 Skip to content

Seeker: My Shadow update for 18 December 2022

Update: Audio Fixes

18 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings adventurers!

We've just released an update to address some known issues with sounds occasionally missing on the main menu, loading screen and/or on level complete.

Happy exploring Jesterians!

All the best,
Team Jestercraft

