Update 1.8.1_EarlyAccess: More Improvements

-Increase resolution of terrain data for the center of the Swiss Alps map.

-Bake lighting / shadows in the center of the Swiss Alps map.

-Improve close range shadow quality.

-Enable terrain instancing for better performance.

-Add more uplift power in the ridgelift.

-Reduce wind bubbles from rotating too fast causing particles to rotate wonky.

-Label the host in the list of names.

-Make the ability for the host to change weather conditions and have all others sync the changes.

-Add checkbox in the multiplayer menu to turn off in-game user names.

-Try to smooth out multiplayer movement more.

-Smooth out the spectator camera movement so you can capture cooler shots. (Press F while flying to activate the spectator cam).

-Fix issue where pressing R would reset the spector cam.

-Remove ability to rotate camera using VR controller while in first person mode.

-Add null zone for left joystick VR controllers.