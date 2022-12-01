 Skip to content

Glider Sim update for 1 December 2022

Update 1.8.1_EarlyAccess: More Improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Increase resolution of terrain data for the center of the Swiss Alps map.
-Bake lighting / shadows in the center of the Swiss Alps map.
-Improve close range shadow quality.
-Enable terrain instancing for better performance.
-Add more uplift power in the ridgelift.
-Reduce wind bubbles from rotating too fast causing particles to rotate wonky.
-Label the host in the list of names.
-Make the ability for the host to change weather conditions and have all others sync the changes.
-Add checkbox in the multiplayer menu to turn off in-game user names.
-Try to smooth out multiplayer movement more.
-Smooth out the spectator camera movement so you can capture cooler shots. (Press F while flying to activate the spectator cam).
-Fix issue where pressing R would reset the spector cam.
-Remove ability to rotate camera using VR controller while in first person mode.
-Add null zone for left joystick VR controllers.

