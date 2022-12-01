-Increase resolution of terrain data for the center of the Swiss Alps map.
-Bake lighting / shadows in the center of the Swiss Alps map.
-Improve close range shadow quality.
-Enable terrain instancing for better performance.
-Add more uplift power in the ridgelift.
-Reduce wind bubbles from rotating too fast causing particles to rotate wonky.
-Label the host in the list of names.
-Make the ability for the host to change weather conditions and have all others sync the changes.
-Add checkbox in the multiplayer menu to turn off in-game user names.
-Try to smooth out multiplayer movement more.
-Smooth out the spectator camera movement so you can capture cooler shots. (Press F while flying to activate the spectator cam).
-Fix issue where pressing R would reset the spector cam.
-Remove ability to rotate camera using VR controller while in first person mode.
-Add null zone for left joystick VR controllers.
Glider Sim update for 1 December 2022
Update 1.8.1_EarlyAccess: More Improvements
-Increase resolution of terrain data for the center of the Swiss Alps map.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update