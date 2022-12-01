1.4.2 update

Hello!
This is yet another very small update to fix a bug that was introduced with the 1.3.0 version.
-Fixed an issue that was preventing civilian to join a battle when their city/refugee camp was attacked by zombies or bandits
Changed files in this update