 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Z-Collapse update for 1 December 2022

1.4.2 update

Share · View all patches · Build 10055391 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

This is yet another very small update to fix a bug that was introduced with the 1.3.0 version.

-Fixed an issue that was preventing civilian to join a battle when their city/refugee camp was attacked by zombies or bandits

Changed files in this update

Depot 1804501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link