Refer One Friend and Claim the Yuletide Yak

The first snowfalls have arrived in Albion, and the nights are growing colder. It’s the time of year to put up ornaments, dance, drink, and be merry. But everywhere there is a confused silence, and the streets lay bare. The gifts haven’t arrived! Will Yuletide be canceled?

Then a bell rings in the distance, and soon the beating of hooves can be heard as steam emanates from broad, bovine nostrils. Rejoice: the Yuletide Yak has arrived bearing gifts!

Yes, a new referral season has begun, and you can transform your Transport Ox base mount into this dependable, decorated yak by referring a single friend! Once unlocked, it can be used by any character on your account.

[video autoplay="yes" loop="yes" muted="yes" playsinline="yes"]http://assets.albiononline.com/uploads/media/default/media/e16365edb963b50b6795261123634c8f2f4d5698.mp4[/video]

The current referral season lasts until maintenance on February 1, so refer a friend now and claim your rewards!

How to Earn Seasonal Referral Rewards

* Send your referral link, which you can find [**here**](https://albiononline.com/profile/referral/overview), to a friend. (You must be logged into your account on the website to view this page.)

Your friend registers an account and starts playing Albion Online (preferably along with you!).

The first time your friend purchases at least 30 days of Premium, they will trigger a reward for you.

On top of that, for your very first referral ever, you'll receive a T8 Recruiter's Pile of Tomes, worth a massive 200,000 Fame.

PLEASE NOTE: Your personal referral link (available on the referral page, requires login) has been updated. The old links will not work after October 1, so please use your updated link when referring friends. Make sure to update any links you've posted online as well!