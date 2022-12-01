 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

少女妖精弹珠台 Elf Girl Pinball update for 1 December 2022

Reduce the difficulty of bursting clothes. Only two patterns are the same can bu

Share · View all patches · Build 10055211 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Reduce the difficulty of bursting clothes. Only two patterns are the same can burst clothes

Fix the problem that the steel ball will be pushed into the wall by props

And some other minor bugs

Changed files in this update

Depot 2074891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link