NosTale update for 1 December 2022

Special Price Perfume

Patchnotes via Steam Community
For a limited time only: pick up some Perfume at a very special price! Visit the NosMall between 1st December (11 AM) and 3rd December (11 AM CET) and enjoy a discount of 40% off the soul-moving fragrance!

