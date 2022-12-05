Bonus Game 12/5 Update Announcement

Players:

The Bounty Game server will stop service and update at 11:20 on December 5, 2022. It is expected to take 60 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online players will be forced to logoff. Please logoff in advance to avoid losses!

Update content:

The number of clearance/elimination quota for multiple levels has been modified, and the number of clearance/elimination quota will become less and more

The stage {Snowball Battle} can now use the items selected at the beginning of the game, and the refresh of the items for restoring blood has been removed

Change the level {Dice Drop} to the maximum number of players eliminated by half

Level {Pass Bomb} Bamboo Dragonfly will not be used (it is too tricky to fly to a position that other players cannot reach)

Level {Challenge Level 100 [Finals]} Add a portal from level 5 to level 8, which needs to be triggered at level 9; Modify some floors and add prompts

The level {horse riding duel [team up]} increases the attack range and reduces the collision of characters. Attacks are easier to hit

The level {bumper car} enlarges the size of the prop card. Changed the scoring method → Now you can score by hitting other players, and you can get extra points by continuously hitting. Greatly increased all damage in the level.

The game of level {Pistol duel [Team up]} is redone. Both sides need to destroy the king of the enemy team to win. After death, they can revive unlimited times. Only the axe can cause damage to the king.

The game of level {tank duel [team up]} is redone. Both sides need to destroy the flag of the enemy team to win (aircraft bombing does not work on the flag). After death, they can revive unlimited times, greatly increasing the damage of the level and increasing the shooting speed of shells

Add the second level: {grenade duel}, and temporarily increase the probability of the level

Some levels no longer have chips/gold coins that can be picked up at the beginning of the game. Instead, a certain number of chips/gold coins will be dropped after the character dies.

Increased the attack range and damage of the gloves

Increased the repulsion distance of the racket and javelin

Increased the stealth time of smoke bombs

Reduces the physical consumption of the armguard, increases the judgment range of impact, and slightly increases the damage

Reduces the physical consumption of the explosion-proof shield and increases the block damage

Fixed the problem that some players could not win after exiting the level {Speed Minesweeping}

New skin

{Hammer baked sausage}

{Hammer - Cheese and Corn Intestines}

{Smoke bomb - Guagua frog}