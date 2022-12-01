 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Deepest Chamber: Resurrection update for 1 December 2022

Patch 0.8896

Share · View all patches · Build 10055077 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there dwellers! We are back with another small patch. Thank you everyone for your bug reports!

  • Added sound effects for the bull encounter.
  • Added boss info to path selection UI.
  • Fixed constrained appearing on heroes after combatretry.
  • Fixed extra draw next turn not working from Burst card.
  • Dorn is able to wear leather equipment.
  • Reintroduced an old 3D environment to the sewers.
  • Added info buff for Queen Elaa.
  • Balance: Lowered the heal of detoxify on mosquitoes.
  • Balance: Boosted the damage of Rumm on higher difficulties.

See you in the depths,
Balcony Softworks

Changed files in this update

Deepest Chamber Content Depot 1552081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link