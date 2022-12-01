Patch 0.8896

Share · View all patches · Build 10055077 · Last edited 1 December 2022 – 10:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Hello there dwellers! We are back with another small patch. Thank you everyone for your bug reports!

Added sound effects for the bull encounter.

Added boss info to path selection UI.

Fixed constrained appearing on heroes after combatretry.

Fixed extra draw next turn not working from Burst card.

Dorn is able to wear leather equipment.

Reintroduced an old 3D environment to the sewers.

Added info buff for Queen Elaa.

Balance: Lowered the heal of detoxify on mosquitoes.

Balance: Boosted the damage of Rumm on higher difficulties.

See you in the depths,

Balcony Softworks