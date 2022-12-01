Patch 0.8896

Hello there dwellers! We are back with another small patch. Thank you everyone for your bug reports!
- Added sound effects for the bull encounter.
- Added boss info to path selection UI.
- Fixed constrained appearing on heroes after combatretry.
- Fixed extra draw next turn not working from Burst card.
- Dorn is able to wear leather equipment.
- Reintroduced an old 3D environment to the sewers.
- Added info buff for Queen Elaa.
- Balance: Lowered the heal of detoxify on mosquitoes.
- Balance: Boosted the damage of Rumm on higher difficulties.
See you in the depths,
Balcony Softworks
