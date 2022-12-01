Dwarven Skykeep | New world - new challenge

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, magicians!

Dwarven Skykeep is getting released later today and we are continuing our work of preparing you for an upcoming journey.

In this post, you’ll find a few tips about what makes worlds of Dwarven Skykeep different and what some of the goals during the playthrough could be.

First, come the worlds of Dwarven Skykeep.

In no particular order:

Goblin World - the first one, you'll go there right after the tutorial.



The world seems normal all around, with the exception of goblins constantly trying to interrupt the building process, but you'll manage, eventually.

Here, at least in the early stages, your goals would be to gather resources either by delving deep or building high.

While enemies might not seem too dangerous - you better still be careful, especially if you end up lacking cards to deal with goblins or weather conditions.

Shadow World - imagine the world where night is dark and full of terrors.



While in goblin world there is day & night cycle - there is none of that here.

It’s always dark, therefore most rooms don’t work without torches which makes it much more difficult to plan and build.

Besides the usual (by now) enemies you'll face such creatures as ghosts. Which might be a bit tricky to get rid of.

Winter World - if you forget to heat your tower - it's game over.



In a parallel universe, one might say that winter is coming, but in our reality, it is already here.

In the Winter World, your first objective for the most part is to secure your tower with a sustainable source of heat. Just don't try sticking dynamite into the furnace.

Enemies will come in more variety, including para-goblins (which is kinda funny, if you think about it).

Desert World - miles and miles of desert, tunnels, and unexpected encounters.



The Wild West of Dwarven Skykeep, hot sun, and miles and miles of desert landscape.

Here your main objectives are not to run of fuel to power the train and to get to the end of the railroad alive.

Obstacles include, but are not limited to goblins on minecarts and tunnels.

Sky World - who said that tower should necessary be built on the ground?



The legendary place- the Dwarven Skykeep!

The action takes place in the skies, where your goal would be to build flying towers, among other things. The central room which allows the tower to levitate is called Levitron and keeping it safe is crucial for survival.

We won't divulge all of the secrets, and there is still plenty to discover during your journey through the world of Dwarven Skykeep!

