Update v0.6.5

Hi everyone,

Version 0.6.5 is now live. Shape spawn points now show a preview of the shape that will spawn. Maps with multiple spawn points now have a smoother start.

Patch notes:

• Shape spawn points now show a preview of the shape that will be spawned.

• Maps with multiple shape spawn points now only have 1 active spawn point during wave 1, and 2 during wave 2.

• Increased damage of Burn element from 75% of hit to 120% of hit.

• Increased the chances of obtaining an item after a map in Act II and Act III.

• Increased the difficulty of the Act III boss map but reduced the health of the boss itself.

• Decreased life of Vessel shapes by 15%.

• Removed the chance of 3 event nodes occurring at the same depth in an Act.

• Added sound effect to taking damage from the effect of the Emergency Spare Parts starter deck.

Enjoy!

Alexander