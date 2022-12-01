 Skip to content

Shapebreaker - Tower Defense Deckbuilder update for 1 December 2022

Update v0.6.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Version 0.6.5 is now live. Shape spawn points now show a preview of the shape that will spawn. Maps with multiple spawn points now have a smoother start.

Patch notes:
• Shape spawn points now show a preview of the shape that will be spawned.
• Maps with multiple shape spawn points now only have 1 active spawn point during wave 1, and 2 during wave 2.
• Increased damage of Burn element from 75% of hit to 120% of hit.
• Increased the chances of obtaining an item after a map in Act II and Act III.
• Increased the difficulty of the Act III boss map but reduced the health of the boss itself.
• Decreased life of Vessel shapes by 15%.
• Removed the chance of 3 event nodes occurring at the same depth in an Act.
• Added sound effect to taking damage from the effect of the Emergency Spare Parts starter deck.

Enjoy!
Alexander

