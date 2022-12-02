Update 0.11 "Modifications"

Now most of the game parameters (and some game mechanics) are rendered into scripts, and players can create their own modifications and share them in the Steam Workshop.

Instructions for creating modifications are supplied with the game. To create simple modifications, you do not need the ability to program or install additional programs.

Already now, with the help of modifications, you can:

Change the game balance (equipment parameters, composition, game constants) Create new contracts, game events and scenarios Change the items and equipment available for installation in each room Change the parameters and composition of the solar system

In the future, the possibilities of modifying the game will expand according to the wishes of the players.

Added resources:

Carbon

Radiation-absorbing coatings

Carbon electronics

Nanodetectors

Uncooled superconductors

Materials with unique magnetic properties

Ultralight high-strength materials

Quantum chips

Programmable matter

Composite nanomaterials

High-temperature structural materials

Resources removed:

ceramics

components

cable

lamps

motors

solar panels

The research tree has been expanded 1.5 times. Added detailed descriptions of all studies.

Added equipment for the production of new resources

Remuneration under the contract can now be obtained with unexplored resources

New energy sources have been added - a wind turbine and energy-generating indoor units (made of radiation-absorbing materials)

Antimatter mining has been transferred from the Main Asteroid Belt to the Kuiper Belt

Completely redesigned game balance

Added a feedback form to the main menu with the ability to send autosave

The premises of Chinese, Japanese and European cuisine have been redesigned. Now they have individual furniture, individual decor of walls, floors and ceilings.

Added an alternative game camera for beginners

Added a lot of new sounds

All icons have been redrawn

And much more.

The work continues and I switch to the development of version 0.12 "Automation". With her in the game will appear:

automatic purchase, shipment and sale of goods. planning of switching on and off of individual equipment or premises as a whole separate personnel management panel automatic transfer of personnel through a network of stations hitech equipment of different sizes redesigned Russian, American and Indian cuisine cafes

Follow the news and have a nice game to everyone!

Full list of changes in version 0.11:

0.11.61

rebalancing of machines for the production of quantum chips and programmable matter

changed metal deposits on Io

resource deposits on Titan have been changed

the production rate of thermonuclear jet fuel has been reduced

increased power consumption of machines producing quantum chips and programmable matter

rebalanced polymer production

reduced extraction of liquid resources

reduced antimatter production

0.11.60

the capacity and cost of level 2 batteries have been increased by 2 times

deposits of precious and rare earth metals have been reduced on Io

increased transparency of Titan's atmosphere

fixed parameters of building blocks

reduced speed of the ice melter

0.11.59

deposits of refractory metals in the asteroid belt have been reduced

rebalanced hitech production

collection of gases from the atmosphere is reduced by 2 times

carbon production from co2 reduced by 2 times

carbon production and consumption in the asteroid belt has been reduced by 2 times

construction is allowed on pause

blocks made of radiation-absorbing materials do not consume energy, but produce it

0.11.58

change the level of dissection of the building by ctrl+mouse whell

rotation of objects by shift+mouse whell

inverted movement of the camera with the mouse wheel in the 'View from the top'

it is forbidden to receive an award to the station in flight

fixed a collision of one of the shelves in the warehouse

reduced fuel consumption by a thermonuclear reactor

carbon mining on asteroids is allowed

rebalanced resource extraction on asteroids

fixed the display of the asteroid miner's performance in the tooltip

increased the cost of radiation-absorbing materials

only antimatter mining is left in the Kuiper belt

rebalanced production at hitech

mining in asteroids is possible after the study of high-temperature materials

0.11.57

non-clickable buttons of the Main Belt and Kuiper Belt have been added to the View panel

a separate asteroid scale adjustment has been added to the View panel

premises: mining in asteroids, biotechnics, hitech, power plant do not need gravity

the composition of building blocks has been changed

the 'programmable matter' study has been moved to a lower level

the composition of the thermonuclear reactor has been changed

fixed a crash when displaying energy detail in some cases

fixed the display of the productivity of mining machines in asteroids

the production of materials with unique magnetic properties has been increased 10 times, their cost has been reduced 10 times

the cost of mining resources in asteroids has been changed

increased power consumption of some hitech machines

increased energy consumption of asteroid mining machines

resource deposits in the main asteroid belt have been changed

the cost and composition of radiation-absorbing coatings increased by 3 times

0.11.56

API: added BaseColony.calcBatteryState()

weight of 1ed hitech materials increased by 10 times

changed the cost of Hitech resources

changed parameters of building blocks

changed hitech production

improved recombination engine performance

0.11.55

reduced effect on the cost of removal from the space elevator

API: added ::addPlanet2 and ::addSatelite2

added 'Rich Mars' modification

fixed the order of initialization of mods

fixed the display of minerals at the foundation of the colony

changed the composition of servers

changed the parameters and composition of the external antenna

changed parameters of building blocks

increased the volume of tanks in the colony

the production speed of optics is reduced

changed the production of ultralight materials

the composition of hitech machines of the 3rd level has been changed

changed the cost of hitech resources

0.11.54

the cost of a large bed in the apartment has been changed

increased the cost of research

increased capacity of research and computing equipment

the cost of some scientific and computing equipment has been changed

fixed the construction of the station axis without materials

reduced cost of optics

increased the speed of optics production

fixed the illumination of staff icons

fixed the engineer's desk material

deposits of rare earth metals and iron have been increased on Mercury

the composition of the 2nd level well has been changed, it is available after the study of heat-resistant materials

fixed calculation of battery charge at nightfall

the composition of carbon computers has been changed

the composition of the machine for the production of thermonuclear fuel has been changed

the rate of production of thermonuclear fuel has been changed

the cost of some resources has been changed

0.11.53

ready-made rations do not spoil

the composition of the 3rd level resource miners has been changed

the power of the oxygen regenerator is doubled, the cost is also

changed the animation of one of the machines in hitech

increased the rate of carbon production from carbon dioxide

the composition of building blocks has been changed

increased consumption of non-ferrous and rare earth metals in the production of superconductors

increased carbon consumption in the production of carbon electronics

localization fixes

reduced helium-3 deposits on mercury

fixed energy balance display at night

0.11.52

the cost of some blocks has been changed

fixed the display of the 'Nanodetectors' study

API: Config.non_animated_actors to fix the crash on GTX-750

localization errors have been fixed

rebalancing hitech

increased the rate of carbon production from carbon dioxide

0.11.50

fixed the re-appearance of the 'New equipment available' dialog during the execution of the study in the colony

fixed unavailability of robot charging pads in some cases

research parameters returned to version 0.11.41

fixed hitech composition

fixed the composition of laboratory and research equipment

reduced recombination fuel production rate

0.11.47

accelerated carbon production from carbon dioxide

the composition of advanced beds has been changed

polymers are removed from the composition of tanks

the composition of the 2nd machine for the production of high-temperature materials has been changed

the composition of gas and drill level 2 miners has been changed

changed parameters of laboratory equipment

deposits of refractory metals on Venus have been increased

the cost of wind turbines has been changed

display of the entered command in the script terminal

fixed the display of indicators of insufficient server and computing equipment in the colony

0.11.43

changed the direction of rotation of clouds on Venus

fixed biowaste production statistics

permanent spoilage of some food (1% per day)

API Config.food_spoilage

reduced carbon consumption in Hitech

! fixed game crash when exiting the colony

0.11.42

changed the binding of building blocks to research and their characteristics

a snack in the vending machine satisfies hunger only up to 75%

the need for a cafe is removed after a snack

fixed some cases of snacking instead of eating if the staff could not reach the table in the cafe

significantly increased discharge of robots during operation

fixed performance display on the instrument panel

fixed characters getting stuck near doors

fixed collision of external stairs

API: added Config.scientist_effect

the efficiency of researchers is reduced by 2 times, and the speed of research is increased by 2 times

0.11.41

ultralight high-strength materials in the research tree come after large-size carbon structures

carbon is used instead of water in the production of ultralight high-strength materials

the levels of 'ultralight high-strength materials' and 'superconductors that do not require cooling' have been changed in the drever of research

carbon has been added to the production of borax

fixed WASD key movement

fixed wheat collision

reduced number of polymers in tanks

the cost of the station's tanks has been increased

the cost of the wind turbine has been changed

Reduced meat production by 40%.

The cost of a graphene-based battery has been reduced (carbon was 10k, became 5k)

0.11.40

fixed description of engines in research tips

increased productivity in the colony

hiding the decor of walls in invisible rooms

exposed floors and ceilings by default for Chinese, Japanese and European cuisines

updated apartment and warehouse icons

increased cost of solar panels and batteries

increased remuneration under the colony creation contract

reduced remuneration for starting contracts for the creation of a colony

API: added game.planet

the rotation speed of the wind turbine has been reduced

fixed a collision of wind turbines

0.11.39

! added a new energy generator - wind turbine (will be very useful on Venus)

changed minerals on Venus

fixed the display of pedestrian areas

high-temperature semiconductors are now produced mainly from non-ferrous metals

changed the composition of some blocks

! fixed a rapid decline in staff satisfaction

! fixed a rapid decline in staff satisfaction slightly changed the cost of boxes in stock

0.11.38

fixed the assignment of the floor and ceiling for the blocks attached to the room

absence of work does not affect the mood if it is less than 50%

API: added parameters config.anger_nowork_time, config.anger_nocuisine_time

a mandatory email has been added to the feedback

reduced consumption of heat-resistant metals in hitech

reduced the impact of research modifiers on the speed of take-off and landing of shuttles

increased production of high-temperature materials

fixed the composition of hitech machines

the capacity of the tanks on the surface of the colony has been reduced by 10 times

increased deposits of iron and refractory metals on Venus

0.11.37

fixed door collision

the cost of drilling equipment has been reduced

fixed consumption of iron and refractory metals in hitech

increased production of composites

hitech has rebalanced the production of nanodetectors, composites, and high-temperature materials

reduced dimensions of the carbon dioxide to carbon level 2 processor, changed cost and reduced productivity

changed the production rate of carbon electronics

reduced carbon dioxide production

reduced production of products on the farm

0.11.36

changed the arrow in the production tooltip

production restrictions do not affect the preparation of food in the cafe

hydrogen has been removed from minerals on Venus

fixed calculation of minerals on planets

increased production of helium-3

increased extraction of precious metals

reduced carbon dioxide production

fixed the landing trajectory of shuttles on Venus

the brightness of the rays from the lanterns in the colony is reduced by 2 times

the ability to attach autosave has been added to the feedback

increased production of high-temperature materials

increased consumption of refractory metals in hitech

increased energy consumption by the 1st level furnace

0.11.35

updated localization

the 'What's new' button has been added to the main menu

some spacesuit parts have been removed from the personnel

deposits of precious metals are slightly increased on Mars

fixed female spacesuit

reduced consumption of non-ferrous metals in the production of hitech

reduced soil consumption in the production of electronics

increased production of non-ferrous refractory metals

in the production of high-temperature materials, steel is used instead of iron

slightly increased iron deposits on mars

changed the characteristics of building blocks

changed the order of building blocks

increased production of high-temperature materials

fixed a crash when canceling the foundation of the colony

reduced the spread of minerals on the planets

0.11.34

added the inscription "Early access" under the logo in the main menu

fixed pseudo-transparency for panoramic ceilings

changed the mechanism of sending feedback

fixed the rapid fatigue of tourists

the time spent by tourists at the station has been increased by 2 times

fixed moving the patient under the surgical table in some cases

0.11.33

updated localization

the 'Early Access' button in the main menu has been replaced with the 'Write to Developer' button

The 'Early Access' dialog has been converted into the 'What's New' dialog

survey of players after 10 hours of play

suggestion to write a review on the game

balancing the farm

hitech balancing

as part of a thermonuclear reactor, quantum chips have been replaced with carbon electronics

balancing of drilling equipment

increased carbon dioxide production

on Mars, iron deposits are slightly reduced and rare earth metal deposits are increased

0.11.32

changed the logic when choosing the type of blocks and doors

fixed the selection of the landing pad with the mouse cursor

fixed creation of research contracts with a reward from a resource from this study

0.11.31

the installation of 2051 at the start of the game was removed from the modifications in config.nut

the production speed on the farm was changed

increased the cost of nanodetectors

! fixed excessive production of level 2 and 3 machines

! fixed excessive production of level 2 and 3 machines fixed updating of pedestrian areas when deleting objects

added logging when planning a flight

0.11.30

localization fixes

greater variety when imitating window transparency

increased brightness of interior simulation

error message when it is impossible to find a contract in the Mod

fixed unjustifiably low remuneration under the contract in the form of resources

changed the icon of the resource 'radiation-absorbing materials'

texture pool increased by 500mb

0.11.29

small carbon deposits added to Ganymede

number changes in the input fields with the mouse wheel

fixed wall decor display

hide the duration of the day/night in the colony if it could not be calculated

fixed the display of minerals in the colony and planet panels

fixed zoom-removing the camera in the thumbnail

added the effect of pseudo-transparency of the windows of the premises

reduced cooking speed in the kitchen

0.11.28

! fixed crash when closing the Yes-No dialog

! game resources are divided into several files, the project is completely rebuilt, subsequent updates will weigh less.

fixed a collision for one of the plants in the recreation room

fixed the production of nanosensors

fixed hitech machine collision

fixed description of nuclear and thermonuclear fuels

0.11.27

brighter resource icons in the production control panel

faster animation of resource highlighting in the production control panel

! fixed crash when using ui.modalYesNo

! fixed crash when using ui.modalYesNo removed the 'sign' button in an already completed contract

fixed the composition of blocks with optics

accessibility to switch buildings from the View panel during construction

! fixed the movement of a free camera in space, leading to the loss of the station from view

! fixed the movement of a free camera in space, leading to the loss of the station from view the angle of rotation for the room-bed in the apartment is now 90 degrees

fixed collision of doors with furniture

0.11.26

changed tutorial buttons for better readability

fixed the display of the hitech machine

increased extraction of gases from the atmosphere

updated models of hitech equipment

API: added config.ui_furniture_rotation_direction

when the Q/E keys are pressed, the rotation is strictly 90 degrees

changed metal deposits on mars and venus

changed the consumption of hitech machines

reduced the rate of nuclear fuel production

0.11.25

fixed a collision of a large tree in the corridor

farm production increased 5 times (wheat - 10 times)

processing of carbon dioxide by plants increased by 10 times

fixed descriptions of staff actions when they eat and go to eat

fixed the display of positive research modifiers

fixed the construction of navigation through the external door to which the block was attached

hydrogen consumption in the production of recombination fuel increased by 10 times

increased deposits of metals on the moon

0.11.24

flight hints have been moved from sliders to text fields

increased the spread of resources between planets

increased iron production

replacement of models of carbon dioxide processors into carbon and hydrocarbons has been made

fixed the display of parameters for the same furniture in studies

fixed a drop when clicking on a bar of deleted furniture

fixed the cost of engines during installation and disassembly

0.11.23

increased deposits of transuranic and rare earth elements on mars

the speed of research is reduced by 2 times

the duration of research contracts has been increased by 2 times

the machine for the production of composites has been reduced

the icon of heat-resistant materials has been replaced

fixed crash when canceling colony installation

increased waste generation in the colony

carbon is used in steel production instead of carbon dioxide

removed soil from steel production

the amount of carbon dioxide on Mars has been increased

increased ice production by 2 times

in the nuclear reactor, transuranic elements have been replaced with carbon

the rate of nuclear fuel production has been reduced by 10 times

soil production increased by 10 times

soil consumption in production increased by 10 times

the soil has been removed from the composition of the furnaces

hydrocarbons in the optics have been replaced with rare-earth

better readable icons when hovering over objects

fixed the display of floors and ceilings when switching between colonies

increased carbon dioxide production

reduced deposits of metals on the moon

0.11.22

fixed trajectory selection for shuttles

the shuttle thrust-to-weight modifiers have been rebalanced during research

fixed a crash when breaking off relations with all factions

the frame rate on the orbital station has been significantly increased

0.11.21

reduced the size of the ice melting machine

fixed the assignment of the floor and ceiling to the attached blocks to the room

the cost of delivery is taken into account when hiring staff

the density of food products has been reduced by 2 times

the density of electronics, decorative plants and bio-waste is reduced by 10 times

biowaste is now liquid resources

the densities of the studied resources have been reduced in proportion to their level

fixed display of resource consumption by bioreactor and fuel generators

change in server parameters

reduced costs of some studies

the consumption of liquid fuel by generators is reduced by 2 times

reduced the impact of research on the cost of withdrawal

fixed changing the colony warehouse from scripts

fixed the display of generators when power is turned off when there is a shortage of fuel

the cost of nuclear jet fuel has been reduced by 2 times

pause when sorting flight paths, if you have found a suitable one

rebalanced nuclear and thermonuclear fuels

the cost of food has been increased

0.11.20

API: class Scene, ::scene with methods for switching between game scenes

checking the conditions for the transfer of a colony or ship under a contract without switching to a miniature

fixed unreachability of 3rd level gas miners

fixed rotation of the 'top view' camera in space

added sound when cleaning the room

reduced the cost of helium-3 by 2 times and increased its production by 2 times

rebalanced research equipment and servers

fixed biowaste recycling and fuel consumption by generators

for autosave, the name of the file from which the game was downloaded is saved

0.11.19

fixed memory corruption when exiting the main menu

carbon has been removed from the composition of the launch equipment

increased time on research contracts by 2 times

fixed a bug with the transfer of the ship under the contract

changed the colors of the buttons when confirming the disassembly of the equipment

remuneration in the form of resources is issued upon completion of the contract, its termination is free of charge and does not affect the relationship

fixed a drop when opening the energy consumption detail during flight

fixed kitchen collision

fixed a curtain collision in the hospital

reduced farm productivity

the cost of helium-3 has been increased by 2 times, the weight of 1ed has been increased by 10 times

fixed oxygen regeneration from carbon dioxide

regeneration of water from biowaste in a bioreactor

0.11.18

fixed a plant collision on the farm

fixed the cost of resources sold

reduced cost of initial research equipment

the weight of the studied resources has been reduced by 10 times

the composition of resources in the colony is calculated when loading the game, and is not saved

helium-3 production increased by 2 times

error message when installing doors indoors

fixed the inability of the staff to sit down when the couch is inaccessible in the recreation room

pausing the game returns the previous game speed

0.11.17

increased the number of jobs on hitech machines of levels 1 and 2

replaced the electronics icon

removed the investigated resources from the objects available before the research

the cost of a liquid fuel power generator is reduced by 10 times

0.11.16

you can buy precious and transuranic metals on earth

reduced costs for basic miners

improved battery performance

localization fixes

it is allowed to delete a colony with buildings

fixed character navigation

fixed the invisibility of pedestrian areas

removed water from the composition of various objects

The cost of doors is reduced

the miners of the 2nd and 3rd level go after the corresponding studies

fixed the search for your kitchen by the staff

the composition of the machines has been changed

rebalanced servers

the warehouse is rebalanced

0.11.15

fixed a fall when sharing a room with working staff

increased the size of the script stack

fixed the display of one of the hitech machines

linking cafe furniture to research

0.11.14

selection of the graphics API in the graphics settings

0.11.12

fixed checking the maximum version of the game for the mod

0.11.11

in the purchase and sale dialog, the cost of delivery is taken out of the cost of the resource, and is shown separately

the scripts contain the parameters of the station blocks: battery, solar panel, tank

changed the destruction of energy by hitech equipment

0.11.10

a new High-tech room has been added

new machines have been added to the High-tech room

added a new specialty 'High Technology'

replaced furniture in European cuisine

replaced furniture in Chinese cuisine

replaced furniture in the Japanese kitchen

added new floors, ceilings and wall decor

Squirrel scripting engine is integrated into the game

Added a terminal for outputting text and script errors, and manual command input during the game (available by alt+T)

all game parameters are rendered in scripts

added support for modifications to the game. Each modification runs in a separate virtual machine and does not interfere with the work of others

The game modes Colonization of Mars and Colonization of the moon have been transferred to modifications

contracts have been moved to modifications

added 'Artificial gravity at the beginning' modification

crises are made in the appropriate modification

integration with steam workshop

replaced all icons in the game

added new research

removed the nanofabricator and replicator studies

added resources:

Carbon

Radiation-absorbing coatings

Carbon computers

Nanodetectors

Superconductors that do not require cooling

Materials with unique magnetic properties

Ultralight high-strength materials

Quantum chips

Programmable matter

Composite nanomaterials

High temperature structural materials

deleted resources:

ceramics

components

lamp cable

motors

solar panels

added detailed descriptions for all studies

fixed collisions for furniture in the cafe

reduced brightness in the thumbnail

fixed the colic of the liquid fuel generator

fixed staff jumping up when entering a hidden room

it is forbidden to remove doors in the nodes of the station

the brightness in the game is increased by default

added parameters for different blocks of rooms

added dependence of available room blocks on completed studies

resetting the game settings when reading a newer configuration than the current game

added an alternative camera mode 'From top to bottom'

added camera mode selection at the first start of the game and in the camera settings

switching of buildings has been added to the view panel

research added to after_tags hitech

carbon has been added to the composition of the planets

ability to disable the transparency of objects when intersecting with the camera (now disabled by default)

replaced the background on the thumbnail

The dialog of the new game has been redesigned. The choice of complexity and the display of connected modifications are added to it

difficulty switching has been removed from the game settings menu

fixed arrival of colonists from inaccessible spaceports to the station

the event dialog has been redesigned, event filters are displayed on the left

added Kuiper belt

different mineral deposits in different asteroid belts

fixed the installation of colonies next to each other

fixed the white screen before the video in the main menu

increased brightness of the night side of the earth

allowed to move resource miners

when a colony is founded, the camera rotates only around the planet on which the colony will be located

energy conversion and what battery charge will be at nightfall have been added to the energy consumption detail

the 'clean room' button has been added to the room panel

added carbon resource and equipment for its production

the frequency of sorting paths when planning a flight is limited

do not require personnel for the flight

added female spacesuit models

changed animations of female characters

fixed reconnection of disconnected objects and premises before saving

fixed staff movement while sitting

fixed twitching of the character while sitting in case it is impossible to get up to reach the goal

door opening and closing sounds

sounds of equipment operation

wind sound on mars, venus and titan

exclamations when clicking on the staff

sounds of construction

sounds of installation/moving/dismantling of objects

sounds of switching on and off

changed the sounds of pointing and pressing buttons

indoor background sounds

sounds of panels and modal windows opening

sounds of colony foundation and station launch into orbit

sounds of staff greeting when hiring

sounds of success/ failure of the contract

sounds of new equipment and successful research

sounds of new events

fixed multiple creation of events about the deterioration of relationships on simple complexity

preloading of wall icons

increased interface animation speed when buying/selling/forwarding

as a reward for contracts, the player can receive valuable resources

the 'Get reward' button has been added to the warehouse panel

added the HiTech resource category

detailed dialog when choosing a study

fixed the collusion of the table in the recreation room

red resource icons are brighter when there is a shortage

red event icons are brighter

fixed an error with navigation when furniture is placed close under the ladder

do not display pedestrian areas above the dissection level

industrial pumps - personnel could not pass

increased the cost of the studied resources

fixed the fact that robots did not cook food outside the colony

fixed antimatter reactor collision

crisis mod is disabled by default

fixed a crash when sending station personnel outside

fixed deletion of expired contracts

the contract for the creation of the ship has been violated

when checking hitech resources in the basket - take into account how many are in stock

fixed the colisium of the machine in hitech

loading furniture icons in presets

carbon has been added to the earth's resources

the cost of withdrawal has been increased by 20 times

remuneration for contracts increased by 10 times

do not delete events by clicking on them

added a warning about the inability to order the resources under study

removed profiling