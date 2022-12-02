Update 0.11 "Modifications"

Now most of the game parameters (and some game mechanics) are rendered into scripts, and players can create their own modifications and share them in the Steam Workshop.
Instructions for creating modifications are supplied with the game. To create simple modifications, you do not need the ability to program or install additional programs.
Already now, with the help of modifications, you can:
- Change the game balance (equipment parameters, composition, game constants)
- Create new contracts, game events and scenarios
- Change the items and equipment available for installation in each room
- Change the parameters and composition of the solar system
In the future, the possibilities of modifying the game will expand according to the wishes of the players.
Added resources:
- Carbon
- Radiation-absorbing coatings
- Carbon electronics
- Nanodetectors
- Uncooled superconductors
- Materials with unique magnetic properties
- Ultralight high-strength materials
- Quantum chips
- Programmable matter
- Composite nanomaterials
- High-temperature structural materials
Resources removed:
- ceramics
- components
- cable
- lamps
- motors
- solar panels
The research tree has been expanded 1.5 times. Added detailed descriptions of all studies.
Added equipment for the production of new resources
Remuneration under the contract can now be obtained with unexplored resources
New energy sources have been added - a wind turbine and energy-generating indoor units (made of radiation-absorbing materials)
Antimatter mining has been transferred from the Main Asteroid Belt to the Kuiper Belt
Completely redesigned game balance
Added a feedback form to the main menu with the ability to send autosave
The premises of Chinese, Japanese and European cuisine have been redesigned. Now they have individual furniture, individual decor of walls, floors and ceilings.
Added an alternative game camera for beginners
Added a lot of new sounds
All icons have been redrawn
And much more.
The work continues and I switch to the development of version 0.12 "Automation". With her in the game will appear:
- automatic purchase, shipment and sale of goods.
- planning of switching on and off of individual equipment or premises as a whole
- separate personnel management panel
- automatic transfer of personnel through a network of stations
- hitech equipment of different sizes
- redesigned Russian, American and Indian cuisine cafes
Follow the news and have a nice game to everyone!
Full list of changes in version 0.11:
0.11.61
- rebalancing of machines for the production of quantum chips and programmable matter
- changed metal deposits on Io
- resource deposits on Titan have been changed
- the production rate of thermonuclear jet fuel has been reduced
- increased power consumption of machines producing quantum chips and programmable matter
- rebalanced polymer production
- reduced extraction of liquid resources
- reduced antimatter production
0.11.60
- the capacity and cost of level 2 batteries have been increased by 2 times
- deposits of precious and rare earth metals have been reduced on Io
- increased transparency of Titan's atmosphere
- fixed parameters of building blocks
- reduced speed of the ice melter
0.11.59
- deposits of refractory metals in the asteroid belt have been reduced
- rebalanced hitech production
- collection of gases from the atmosphere is reduced by 2 times
- carbon production from co2 reduced by 2 times
- carbon production and consumption in the asteroid belt has been reduced by 2 times
- construction is allowed on pause
- blocks made of radiation-absorbing materials do not consume energy, but produce it
0.11.58
- change the level of dissection of the building by ctrl+mouse whell
- rotation of objects by shift+mouse whell
- inverted movement of the camera with the mouse wheel in the 'View from the top'
- it is forbidden to receive an award to the station in flight
- fixed a collision of one of the shelves in the warehouse
- reduced fuel consumption by a thermonuclear reactor
- carbon mining on asteroids is allowed
- rebalanced resource extraction on asteroids
- fixed the display of the asteroid miner's performance in the tooltip
- increased the cost of radiation-absorbing materials
- only antimatter mining is left in the Kuiper belt
- rebalanced production at hitech
- mining in asteroids is possible after the study of high-temperature materials
0.11.57
- non-clickable buttons of the Main Belt and Kuiper Belt have been added to the View panel
- a separate asteroid scale adjustment has been added to the View panel
- premises: mining in asteroids, biotechnics, hitech, power plant do not need gravity
- the composition of building blocks has been changed
- the 'programmable matter' study has been moved to a lower level
- the composition of the thermonuclear reactor has been changed
- fixed a crash when displaying energy detail in some cases
- fixed the display of the productivity of mining machines in asteroids
- the production of materials with unique magnetic properties has been increased 10 times, their cost has been reduced 10 times
- the cost of mining resources in asteroids has been changed
- increased power consumption of some hitech machines
- increased energy consumption of asteroid mining machines
- resource deposits in the main asteroid belt have been changed
- the cost and composition of radiation-absorbing coatings increased by 3 times
0.11.56
- API: added BaseColony.calcBatteryState()
- weight of 1ed hitech materials increased by 10 times
- changed the cost of Hitech resources
- changed parameters of building blocks
- changed hitech production
- improved recombination engine performance
0.11.55
- reduced effect on the cost of removal from the space elevator
- API: added ::addPlanet2 and ::addSatelite2
- added 'Rich Mars' modification
- fixed the order of initialization of mods
- fixed the display of minerals at the foundation of the colony
- changed the composition of servers
- changed the parameters and composition of the external antenna
- changed parameters of building blocks
- increased the volume of tanks in the colony
- the production speed of optics is reduced
- changed the production of ultralight materials
- the composition of hitech machines of the 3rd level has been changed
- changed the cost of hitech resources
0.11.54
- the cost of a large bed in the apartment has been changed
- increased the cost of research
- increased capacity of research and computing equipment
- the cost of some scientific and computing equipment has been changed
- fixed the construction of the station axis without materials
- reduced cost of optics
- increased the speed of optics production
- fixed the illumination of staff icons
- fixed the engineer's desk material
- deposits of rare earth metals and iron have been increased on Mercury
- the composition of the 2nd level well has been changed, it is available after the study of heat-resistant materials
- fixed calculation of battery charge at nightfall
- the composition of carbon computers has been changed
- the composition of the machine for the production of thermonuclear fuel has been changed
- the rate of production of thermonuclear fuel has been changed
- the cost of some resources has been changed
0.11.53
- ready-made rations do not spoil
- the composition of the 3rd level resource miners has been changed
- the power of the oxygen regenerator is doubled, the cost is also
- changed the animation of one of the machines in hitech
- increased the rate of carbon production from carbon dioxide
- the composition of building blocks has been changed
- increased consumption of non-ferrous and rare earth metals in the production of superconductors
- increased carbon consumption in the production of carbon electronics
- localization fixes
- reduced helium-3 deposits on mercury
- fixed energy balance display at night
0.11.52
- the cost of some blocks has been changed
- fixed the display of the 'Nanodetectors' study
- API: Config.non_animated_actors to fix the crash on GTX-750
- localization errors have been fixed
- rebalancing hitech
- increased the rate of carbon production from carbon dioxide
0.11.50
- fixed the re-appearance of the 'New equipment available' dialog during the execution of the study in the colony
- fixed unavailability of robot charging pads in some cases
- research parameters returned to version 0.11.41
- fixed hitech composition
- fixed the composition of laboratory and research equipment
- reduced recombination fuel production rate
0.11.47
- accelerated carbon production from carbon dioxide
- the composition of advanced beds has been changed
- polymers are removed from the composition of tanks
- the composition of the 2nd machine for the production of high-temperature materials has been changed
- the composition of gas and drill level 2 miners has been changed
- changed parameters of laboratory equipment
- deposits of refractory metals on Venus have been increased
- the cost of wind turbines has been changed
- display of the entered command in the script terminal
- fixed the display of indicators of insufficient server and computing equipment in the colony
0.11.43
- changed the direction of rotation of clouds on Venus
- fixed biowaste production statistics
- permanent spoilage of some food (1% per day)
- API Config.food_spoilage
- reduced carbon consumption in Hitech
! fixed game crash when exiting the colony
0.11.42
- changed the binding of building blocks to research and their characteristics
- a snack in the vending machine satisfies hunger only up to 75%
- the need for a cafe is removed after a snack
- fixed some cases of snacking instead of eating if the staff could not reach the table in the cafe
- significantly increased discharge of robots during operation
- fixed performance display on the instrument panel
- fixed characters getting stuck near doors
- fixed collision of external stairs
- API: added Config.scientist_effect
- the efficiency of researchers is reduced by 2 times, and the speed of research is increased by 2 times
0.11.41
- ultralight high-strength materials in the research tree come after large-size carbon structures
- carbon is used instead of water in the production of ultralight high-strength materials
- the levels of 'ultralight high-strength materials' and 'superconductors that do not require cooling' have been changed in the drever of research
- carbon has been added to the production of borax
- fixed WASD key movement
- fixed wheat collision
- reduced number of polymers in tanks
- the cost of the station's tanks has been increased
- the cost of the wind turbine has been changed
- Reduced meat production by 40%.
- The cost of a graphene-based battery has been reduced (carbon was 10k, became 5k)
0.11.40
- fixed description of engines in research tips
- increased productivity in the colony
- hiding the decor of walls in invisible rooms
- exposed floors and ceilings by default for Chinese, Japanese and European cuisines
- updated apartment and warehouse icons
- increased cost of solar panels and batteries
- increased remuneration under the colony creation contract
- reduced remuneration for starting contracts for the creation of a colony
- API: added game.planet
- the rotation speed of the wind turbine has been reduced
- fixed a collision of wind turbines
0.11.39
! added a new energy generator - wind turbine (will be very useful on Venus)
- changed minerals on Venus
- fixed the display of pedestrian areas
- high-temperature semiconductors are now produced mainly from non-ferrous metals
- changed the composition of some blocks
! fixed a rapid decline in staff satisfaction
- slightly changed the cost of boxes in stock
0.11.38
- fixed the assignment of the floor and ceiling for the blocks attached to the room
- absence of work does not affect the mood if it is less than 50%
- API: added parameters config.anger_nowork_time, config.anger_nocuisine_time
- a mandatory email has been added to the feedback
- reduced consumption of heat-resistant metals in hitech
- reduced the impact of research modifiers on the speed of take-off and landing of shuttles
- increased production of high-temperature materials
- fixed the composition of hitech machines
- the capacity of the tanks on the surface of the colony has been reduced by 10 times
- increased deposits of iron and refractory metals on Venus
0.11.37
- fixed door collision
- the cost of drilling equipment has been reduced
- fixed consumption of iron and refractory metals in hitech
- increased production of composites
- hitech has rebalanced the production of nanodetectors, composites, and high-temperature materials
- reduced dimensions of the carbon dioxide to carbon level 2 processor, changed cost and reduced productivity
- changed the production rate of carbon electronics
- reduced carbon dioxide production
- reduced production of products on the farm
0.11.36
- changed the arrow in the production tooltip
- production restrictions do not affect the preparation of food in the cafe
- hydrogen has been removed from minerals on Venus
- fixed calculation of minerals on planets
- increased production of helium-3
- increased extraction of precious metals
- reduced carbon dioxide production
- fixed the landing trajectory of shuttles on Venus
- the brightness of the rays from the lanterns in the colony is reduced by 2 times
- the ability to attach autosave has been added to the feedback
- increased production of high-temperature materials
- increased consumption of refractory metals in hitech
- increased energy consumption by the 1st level furnace
0.11.35
- updated localization
- the 'What's new' button has been added to the main menu
- some spacesuit parts have been removed from the personnel
- deposits of precious metals are slightly increased on Mars
- fixed female spacesuit
- reduced consumption of non-ferrous metals in the production of hitech
- reduced soil consumption in the production of electronics
- increased production of non-ferrous refractory metals
- in the production of high-temperature materials, steel is used instead of iron
- slightly increased iron deposits on mars
- changed the characteristics of building blocks
- changed the order of building blocks
- increased production of high-temperature materials
- fixed a crash when canceling the foundation of the colony
- reduced the spread of minerals on the planets
0.11.34
- added the inscription "Early access" under the logo in the main menu
- fixed pseudo-transparency for panoramic ceilings
- changed the mechanism of sending feedback
- fixed the rapid fatigue of tourists
- the time spent by tourists at the station has been increased by 2 times
- fixed moving the patient under the surgical table in some cases
0.11.33
- updated localization
- the 'Early Access' button in the main menu has been replaced with the 'Write to Developer' button
- The 'Early Access' dialog has been converted into the 'What's New' dialog
- survey of players after 10 hours of play
- suggestion to write a review on the game
- balancing the farm
- hitech balancing
- as part of a thermonuclear reactor, quantum chips have been replaced with carbon electronics
- balancing of drilling equipment
- increased carbon dioxide production
- on Mars, iron deposits are slightly reduced and rare earth metal deposits are increased
0.11.32
- changed the logic when choosing the type of blocks and doors
- fixed the selection of the landing pad with the mouse cursor
- fixed creation of research contracts with a reward from a resource from this study
0.11.31
- the installation of 2051 at the start of the game was removed from the modifications in config.nut
- the production speed on the farm was changed
- increased the cost of nanodetectors
! fixed excessive production of level 2 and 3 machines
- fixed updating of pedestrian areas when deleting objects
- added logging when planning a flight
0.11.30
- localization fixes
- greater variety when imitating window transparency
- increased brightness of interior simulation
- error message when it is impossible to find a contract in the Mod
- fixed unjustifiably low remuneration under the contract in the form of resources
- changed the icon of the resource 'radiation-absorbing materials'
- texture pool increased by 500mb
0.11.29
- small carbon deposits added to Ganymede
- number changes in the input fields with the mouse wheel
- fixed wall decor display
- hide the duration of the day/night in the colony if it could not be calculated
- fixed the display of minerals in the colony and planet panels
- fixed zoom-removing the camera in the thumbnail
- added the effect of pseudo-transparency of the windows of the premises
- reduced cooking speed in the kitchen
0.11.28
! fixed crash when closing the Yes-No dialog
! game resources are divided into several files, the project is completely rebuilt, subsequent updates will weigh less.
- fixed a collision for one of the plants in the recreation room
- fixed the production of nanosensors
- fixed hitech machine collision
- fixed description of nuclear and thermonuclear fuels
0.11.27
- brighter resource icons in the production control panel
- faster animation of resource highlighting in the production control panel
! fixed crash when using ui.modalYesNo
- removed the 'sign' button in an already completed contract
- fixed the composition of blocks with optics
- accessibility to switch buildings from the View panel during construction
! fixed the movement of a free camera in space, leading to the loss of the station from view
- the angle of rotation for the room-bed in the apartment is now 90 degrees
- fixed collision of doors with furniture
0.11.26
- changed tutorial buttons for better readability
- fixed the display of the hitech machine
- increased extraction of gases from the atmosphere
- updated models of hitech equipment
- API: added config.ui_furniture_rotation_direction
- when the Q/E keys are pressed, the rotation is strictly 90 degrees
- changed metal deposits on mars and venus
- changed the consumption of hitech machines
- reduced the rate of nuclear fuel production
0.11.25
- fixed a collision of a large tree in the corridor
- farm production increased 5 times (wheat - 10 times)
- processing of carbon dioxide by plants increased by 10 times
- fixed descriptions of staff actions when they eat and go to eat
- fixed the display of positive research modifiers
- fixed the construction of navigation through the external door to which the block was attached
- hydrogen consumption in the production of recombination fuel increased by 10 times
- increased deposits of metals on the moon
0.11.24
- flight hints have been moved from sliders to text fields
- increased the spread of resources between planets
- increased iron production
- replacement of models of carbon dioxide processors into carbon and hydrocarbons has been made
- fixed the display of parameters for the same furniture in studies
- fixed a drop when clicking on a bar of deleted furniture
- fixed the cost of engines during installation and disassembly
0.11.23
- increased deposits of transuranic and rare earth elements on mars
- the speed of research is reduced by 2 times
- the duration of research contracts has been increased by 2 times
- the machine for the production of composites has been reduced
- the icon of heat-resistant materials has been replaced
- fixed crash when canceling colony installation
- increased waste generation in the colony
- carbon is used in steel production instead of carbon dioxide
- removed soil from steel production
- the amount of carbon dioxide on Mars has been increased
- increased ice production by 2 times
- in the nuclear reactor, transuranic elements have been replaced with carbon
- the rate of nuclear fuel production has been reduced by 10 times
- soil production increased by 10 times
- soil consumption in production increased by 10 times
- the soil has been removed from the composition of the furnaces
- hydrocarbons in the optics have been replaced with rare-earth
- better readable icons when hovering over objects
- fixed the display of floors and ceilings when switching between colonies
- increased carbon dioxide production
- reduced deposits of metals on the moon
0.11.22
- fixed trajectory selection for shuttles
- the shuttle thrust-to-weight modifiers have been rebalanced during research
- fixed a crash when breaking off relations with all factions
- the frame rate on the orbital station has been significantly increased
0.11.21
- reduced the size of the ice melting machine
- fixed the assignment of the floor and ceiling to the attached blocks to the room
- the cost of delivery is taken into account when hiring staff
- the density of food products has been reduced by 2 times
- the density of electronics, decorative plants and bio-waste is reduced by 10 times
- biowaste is now liquid resources
- the densities of the studied resources have been reduced in proportion to their level
- fixed display of resource consumption by bioreactor and fuel generators
- change in server parameters
- reduced costs of some studies
- the consumption of liquid fuel by generators is reduced by 2 times
- reduced the impact of research on the cost of withdrawal
- fixed changing the colony warehouse from scripts
- fixed the display of generators when power is turned off when there is a shortage of fuel
- the cost of nuclear jet fuel has been reduced by 2 times
- pause when sorting flight paths, if you have found a suitable one
- rebalanced nuclear and thermonuclear fuels
- the cost of food has been increased
0.11.20
- API: class Scene, ::scene with methods for switching between game scenes
- checking the conditions for the transfer of a colony or ship under a contract without switching to a miniature
- fixed unreachability of 3rd level gas miners
- fixed rotation of the 'top view' camera in space
- added sound when cleaning the room
- reduced the cost of helium-3 by 2 times and increased its production by 2 times
- rebalanced research equipment and servers
- fixed biowaste recycling and fuel consumption by generators
- for autosave, the name of the file from which the game was downloaded is saved
0.11.19
- fixed memory corruption when exiting the main menu
- carbon has been removed from the composition of the launch equipment
- increased time on research contracts by 2 times
- fixed a bug with the transfer of the ship under the contract
- changed the colors of the buttons when confirming the disassembly of the equipment
- remuneration in the form of resources is issued upon completion of the contract, its termination is free of charge and does not affect the relationship
- fixed a drop when opening the energy consumption detail during flight
- fixed kitchen collision
- fixed a curtain collision in the hospital
- reduced farm productivity
- the cost of helium-3 has been increased by 2 times, the weight of 1ed has been increased by 10 times
- fixed oxygen regeneration from carbon dioxide
- regeneration of water from biowaste in a bioreactor
0.11.18
- fixed a plant collision on the farm
- fixed the cost of resources sold
- reduced cost of initial research equipment
- the weight of the studied resources has been reduced by 10 times
- the composition of resources in the colony is calculated when loading the game, and is not saved
- helium-3 production increased by 2 times
- error message when installing doors indoors
- fixed the inability of the staff to sit down when the couch is inaccessible in the recreation room
- pausing the game returns the previous game speed
0.11.17
- increased the number of jobs on hitech machines of levels 1 and 2
- replaced the electronics icon
- removed the investigated resources from the objects available before the research
- the cost of a liquid fuel power generator is reduced by 10 times
0.11.16
- you can buy precious and transuranic metals on earth
- reduced costs for basic miners
- improved battery performance
- localization fixes
- it is allowed to delete a colony with buildings
- fixed character navigation
- fixed the invisibility of pedestrian areas
- removed water from the composition of various objects
- The cost of doors is reduced
- the miners of the 2nd and 3rd level go after the corresponding studies
- fixed the search for your kitchen by the staff
- the composition of the machines has been changed
- rebalanced servers
- the warehouse is rebalanced
0.11.15
- fixed a fall when sharing a room with working staff
- increased the size of the script stack
- fixed the display of one of the hitech machines
- linking cafe furniture to research
0.11.14
- selection of the graphics API in the graphics settings
0.11.12
- fixed checking the maximum version of the game for the mod
0.11.11
- in the purchase and sale dialog, the cost of delivery is taken out of the cost of the resource, and is shown separately
- the scripts contain the parameters of the station blocks: battery, solar panel, tank
- changed the destruction of energy by hitech equipment
0.11.10
- a new High-tech room has been added
- new machines have been added to the High-tech room
- added a new specialty 'High Technology'
- replaced furniture in European cuisine
- replaced furniture in Chinese cuisine
- replaced furniture in the Japanese kitchen
- added new floors, ceilings and wall decor
- Squirrel scripting engine is integrated into the game
- Added a terminal for outputting text and script errors, and manual command input during the game (available by alt+T)
- all game parameters are rendered in scripts
- added support for modifications to the game. Each modification runs in a separate virtual machine and does not interfere with the work of others
- The game modes Colonization of Mars and Colonization of the moon have been transferred to modifications
- contracts have been moved to modifications
- added 'Artificial gravity at the beginning' modification
- crises are made in the appropriate modification
- integration with steam workshop
- replaced all icons in the game
- added new research
- removed the nanofabricator and replicator studies
- added resources:
Carbon
Radiation-absorbing coatings
Carbon computers
Nanodetectors
Superconductors that do not require cooling
Materials with unique magnetic properties
Ultralight high-strength materials
Quantum chips
Programmable matter
Composite nanomaterials
High temperature structural materials
- deleted resources:
ceramics
components
lamp cable
motors
solar panels
- added detailed descriptions for all studies
- fixed collisions for furniture in the cafe
- reduced brightness in the thumbnail
- fixed the colic of the liquid fuel generator
- fixed staff jumping up when entering a hidden room
- it is forbidden to remove doors in the nodes of the station
- the brightness in the game is increased by default
- added parameters for different blocks of rooms
- added dependence of available room blocks on completed studies
- resetting the game settings when reading a newer configuration than the current game
- added an alternative camera mode 'From top to bottom'
- added camera mode selection at the first start of the game and in the camera settings
- switching of buildings has been added to the view panel
- research added to after_tags hitech
- carbon has been added to the composition of the planets
- ability to disable the transparency of objects when intersecting with the camera (now disabled by default)
- replaced the background on the thumbnail
- The dialog of the new game has been redesigned. The choice of complexity and the display of connected modifications are added to it
- difficulty switching has been removed from the game settings menu
- fixed arrival of colonists from inaccessible spaceports to the station
- the event dialog has been redesigned, event filters are displayed on the left
- added Kuiper belt
- different mineral deposits in different asteroid belts
- fixed the installation of colonies next to each other
- fixed the white screen before the video in the main menu
- increased brightness of the night side of the earth
- allowed to move resource miners
- when a colony is founded, the camera rotates only around the planet on which the colony will be located
- energy conversion and what battery charge will be at nightfall have been added to the energy consumption detail
- the 'clean room' button has been added to the room panel
- added carbon resource and equipment for its production
- the frequency of sorting paths when planning a flight is limited
- do not require personnel for the flight
- added female spacesuit models
- changed animations of female characters
- fixed reconnection of disconnected objects and premises before saving
- fixed staff movement while sitting
- fixed twitching of the character while sitting in case it is impossible to get up to reach the goal
- door opening and closing sounds
- sounds of equipment operation
- wind sound on mars, venus and titan
- exclamations when clicking on the staff
- sounds of construction
- sounds of installation/moving/dismantling of objects
- sounds of switching on and off
- changed the sounds of pointing and pressing buttons
- indoor background sounds
- sounds of panels and modal windows opening
- sounds of colony foundation and station launch into orbit
- sounds of staff greeting when hiring
- sounds of success/ failure of the contract
- sounds of new equipment and successful research
- sounds of new events
- fixed multiple creation of events about the deterioration of relationships on simple complexity
- preloading of wall icons
- increased interface animation speed when buying/selling/forwarding
- as a reward for contracts, the player can receive valuable resources
- the 'Get reward' button has been added to the warehouse panel
- added the HiTech resource category
- detailed dialog when choosing a study
- fixed the collusion of the table in the recreation room
- red resource icons are brighter when there is a shortage
- red event icons are brighter
- fixed an error with navigation when furniture is placed close under the ladder
- do not display pedestrian areas above the dissection level
- industrial pumps - personnel could not pass
- increased the cost of the studied resources
- fixed the fact that robots did not cook food outside the colony
- fixed antimatter reactor collision
- crisis mod is disabled by default
- fixed a crash when sending station personnel outside
- fixed deletion of expired contracts
- the contract for the creation of the ship has been violated
- when checking hitech resources in the basket - take into account how many are in stock
- fixed the colisium of the machine in hitech
- loading furniture icons in presets
- carbon has been added to the earth's resources
- the cost of withdrawal has been increased by 20 times
- remuneration for contracts increased by 10 times
- do not delete events by clicking on them
- added a warning about the inability to order the resources under study
- removed profiling
- fixed a bug with repeated selection of studies
- allow hiring hitech personnel only if there are studies performed by hitech
