Undead Horde 2: Necropolis EA Release Date

We have a date when the horde stats pouring into the lands of the living like in the gif above:

December 8th 2022!

In other words: A week from today. We've been first beta testing and then sending keys to streamers and influencers for nearly two months and now we're ready to enter the next phase. Thanks to all the testers and people who made videos, streamed and all that: It made the game a lot better and brought us a lot of visitors and wishlists.

And the development doesn't stop here: During the EA we're looking forward to get your feedback on the forums, on Discord and via the in-game reporting tool - and email works also!

Some Initial Early Access Release features:

3-5 hours of gameplay available now - and more opening up each major update.

Necropolis can be improved, rebuilt and managed

Eight unique player units available

Over a dozen enemy types to discover and vanquish

Countless items and secrets to be found

Explore the Necropolis, The Swamp, The Darklands and enter the Winterlands

If you want to know what happens after the Early Access release, check out the roadmap here.