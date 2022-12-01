 Skip to content

Survive Till Morning update for 1 December 2022

1st update after release added.

Build 10054941 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you all for your time spent in the game. Based on your feedback, the following changes have been made:

  • Game size has been reduced from 15GB to 13GB using a new type of texture compression. This should also reduce the amount of RAM consumed. Medium settings reduce textures by half.

  • The rendering of some items has been fixed, now things don't fly in the air 🙂.

  • At the start, head tracking of the Brandon was disabled, as this sometimes caused his head to turn out (unplanned jumpscare removed).

  • Running on SHIFT unfortunately has not been added, as this requires a complete reworking of the control system and interaction with the menu. However, the walking speed has been increased in many places, now the character does not walk - he flies (joking).

  • Added a few hints to Ash.

  • Spoiler: The first puzzle has been changed, now to start the first quest you need to interact with trigger two times (three before).

  • Spoiler: After talking with Elena on the other side, the door to the security room closes (this moment contradicts the plot).

