1st update after release added.

Thank you all for your time spent in the game. Based on your feedback, the following changes have been made:
-
Game size has been reduced from 15GB to 13GB using a new type of texture compression. This should also reduce the amount of RAM consumed. Medium settings reduce textures by half.
-
The rendering of some items has been fixed, now things don't fly in the air 🙂.
-
At the start, head tracking of the Brandon was disabled, as this sometimes caused his head to turn out (unplanned jumpscare removed).
-
Running on SHIFT unfortunately has not been added, as this requires a complete reworking of the control system and interaction with the menu. However, the walking speed has been increased in many places, now the character does not walk - he flies (joking).
-
Added a few hints to Ash.
-
Spoiler: The first puzzle has been changed, now to start the first quest you need to interact with trigger two times (three before).
-
Spoiler: After talking with Elena on the other side, the door to the security room closes (this moment contradicts the plot).
Changed files in this update