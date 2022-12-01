1st update after release added.

Thank you all for your time spent in the game. Based on your feedback, the following changes have been made:

Game size has been reduced from 15GB to 13GB using a new type of texture compression. This should also reduce the amount of RAM consumed. Medium settings reduce textures by half.

The rendering of some items has been fixed, now things don't fly in the air 🙂.

At the start, head tracking of the Brandon was disabled, as this sometimes caused his head to turn out (unplanned jumpscare removed).

Running on SHIFT unfortunately has not been added, as this requires a complete reworking of the control system and interaction with the menu. However, the walking speed has been increased in many places, now the character does not walk - he flies (joking).

Added a few hints to Ash.

Spoiler: The first puzzle has been changed, now to start the first quest you need to interact with trigger two times (three before).