Announcing Path of Exile: The Forbidden Sanctum

We are excited to announce Path of Exile: The Forbidden Sanctum [in our exclusive livestream](www.twitch.tv/pathofexile) on Twitch! Find everything you need to learn about this expansion in this news post.
[](www.twitch.tv/pathofexile)
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update