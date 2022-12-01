 Skip to content

Path of Exile update for 1 December 2022

Announcing Path of Exile: The Forbidden Sanctum

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are excited to announce Path of Exile: The Forbidden Sanctum [in our exclusive livestream](www.twitch.tv/pathofexile) on Twitch! Find everything you need to learn about this expansion in this news post.

[](www.twitch.tv/pathofexile)

