Info on Network Diagnosis Tool

Hello Warlords,

We have since the end of the [Colosseum] season received feedback that disconnects have become more frequent. Game performance and network are the core of every game and therefore something we attach great importance to. We have worked around the clock to launch an initial version of a new network diagnosis tool and investigated these issues together with some players that have experienced related issues.

However, as this was a rushed release, it remains unsigned and might be misunderstood as a virus by some anti-virus programs. We immediately removed this feature upon discovering this issue. We are sorry for any inconvenience this has caused.

Reasons for disconnects are multi-faceted, so we will collect data pertaining to a variety of different disconnection situations in order to pin down and resolve the underlying issues. To this end, we need your understanding and support. We have been working on upgrading the diagnosis tool, and the new version will go online with this week's update (Dec 1st).

Network information collection:

When a disconnect occurs, a popup will appear requesting your permission to collect network-related information. Should you agree, your network information at the time of the disconnect will be uploaded to our servers. Our server engineers will then analyze and improve our servers based on the data we collect.

Rest assured, we ONLY collect information on your network status at the time and NOT any of your private information. Besides, whether you allow us to collect this network information is entirely up to you. We will only collect this information if you click Agree in the popup that follows.

We will continue to work on improving game performance and connection stability. Thank you all for your continued support!