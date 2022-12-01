Support DLC Release & About the Next Major Update (V0.9.7)

Hey everyone, I bring you two pieces of news.

Support DLC Release

Terminus: Zombie Survivors' Support DLC has been released. This DLC is optional; This DLC does not change the gameplay but provides the ability to add your name as a supporter in the game's credits. Your support will help me make Terminus better. I ask for your support!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2205980

Currently, I'm working on the next major update (V0.9.7). The next update is about Fire/Crafting.

I've created a thread in the discussion forum because I'd like to share something with you about the update I'm working on. I wrote some planned updates in the post, so please read it if you want to know the next update. If you have any ideas while reading, please comment on the thread!

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1534980/discussions/0/3710432845014687416/

Today's update includes a bug fix and a registration feature for Support DLC buyers. Thank you!

Best,

In-geon