Fishmas Event

Santa has crash landed at the park in Fishton. He is going to need your help to save christmas. It seems our favorite Fishton protagonist may be behind this and Santa has had enough. It may be all up to you. will you save christmas?

Talk to Santa in the Out of Towners bar to begin the event.

Santa will give you a box of decorations.

Take the decorations to the park and grab yourself a christmas tree.

Return all of the reindeer to Santas sleigh.

Talk to Santa again to claim your reward.

After Santa has his sleigh back he will bring presents to your decorated tree and your stocking every hour that your are on. Reloading the game restarts the countdown for gifts.

Each weekly update for the month of December will bring new gifts from Santa.