Just Act Natural update for 1 December 2022

Christmas Update!

Just Act Natural update for 1 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Christmas update is here! For the month of December earn limited edition holiday themed cosmetics and achievements! This update also contains a few minor UI fixes.

Thank you everyone for enjoying our silly game., Happy Holidays!

  • Lee

