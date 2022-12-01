 Skip to content

The Swarm update for 1 December 2022

Beta test is here !

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The Swarm Beta 5.2 is now live !

To play the new update before its public release, simply go on Game settings from your steam library and chose "beta - Beta test"

Bug Fix :

  • Hammerhead Animation now works fine
  • Projectiles now epxlodes at different times
  • Tutorial stuck issue is now fixed
  • Some random messages in the main menu wasn't displaying properly

New Feature :

  • New Boss : Tardigrade
  • New Notification system

Changes :

  • Boss now can be unlocked with by getting over chalenges

Discord Server is also on its way !

