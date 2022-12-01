Beta test is here !

The Swarm Beta 5.2 is now live !
To play the new update before its public release, simply go on Game settings from your steam library and chose "beta - Beta test"
Bug Fix :
- Hammerhead Animation now works fine
- Projectiles now epxlodes at different times
- Tutorial stuck issue is now fixed
- Some random messages in the main menu wasn't displaying properly
New Feature :
- New Boss : Tardigrade
- New Notification system
Changes :
- Boss now can be unlocked with by getting over chalenges
Changed depots in beta branch