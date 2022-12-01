Beta test is here !

Share · View all patches · Build 10053806 · Last edited 1 December 2022 – 07:09:18 UTC by Wendy

The Swarm Beta 5.2 is now live !

To play the new update before its public release, simply go on Game settings from your steam library and chose "beta - Beta test"

Bug Fix :

Hammerhead Animation now works fine

Projectiles now epxlodes at different times

Tutorial stuck issue is now fixed

Some random messages in the main menu wasn't displaying properly

New Feature :

New Boss : Tardigrade

New Notification system

Changes :

Boss now can be unlocked with by getting over chalenges

Discord Server is also on its way !

