Steam release!

After months of hard work the last steam package is ready! If there are any bugs please reach out on the discord!

Changelog:

PreAlpha: 0.1.0 (Full Steam Ahead!)

Last Updated 01-DEC-2022 @0001CST

[Last HTML5 Release - No Longer Supported]

New Features:

Added Procedural Caves

-Spawn in all biomes

-Increase in size with friend count

-3 chest containing food will spawn in each cave

(main source of food outside quests/trading)

-Cave enemies: Bats and Snakes

-Crystal will spawn in cave, interacting will get rid of the darkness

(Crystal alicorns auto enabled)

-Caves contain sad mares that can be lead to the exit for friendship

-Caves blocked when leaving

Added 'Mare Gaming' Minigame

-Spawns hut in desert

-Speaking to Quote Unquote starts minigame (requires 1 friend)

-Procedural text based prompt RPG with friendship rewards

-Upon defeating 5 enemies final boss unlocked

Added 20 steam achievements

Added fullscreen button (Does not work with HTML5 build)

-Window also resizeable though recommended to play default 960x540 resolution

Added WASD support

-when selected W and S for up/down changed to E and Q respectively

-Mousewheel added for both Arrow Keys and WASD for up/down

Poni Poni Dance Club opens only at night

Revamped Main Menu

-Added logo

-Added media links

-Added fullscreen button

-Added control scheme button

-Redid mare customization buttons

Revamped in game Menu

-Mare displays sitting on personalized background

-Displays current hat worn and hat ability

-Displays friends needed for level up

-Displays first friend

-Displays perks acquired

-Added fullscreen button

-Added control scheme button

Some mares (appear surprised) will recognize your alicornhood and want to befriend you

Added new mare name options

Expanded mare procedural dialogue

Items on the moon now float around

Added pegasus shadow horsies

-Will run if player is running

-If player is flying will fly slightly faster than player

-If collision with pegasus cloud and flying will reduce to running

Bugs Fixed:

Crash upon leveling up outside overworld

Anonymous Green Mare doesn't scream when cuddled outside minigame

When traveling fast objects do not render inside camera view

Bugs with mouse/key movements in level up screen

Friends created through Friendship alicorn perk can be double friended

Leveling up oustide overworld doesn't trigger perks acquired when reentering overworld

Can start quests with 0hp

Can walk with 0hp

Alicorn laser spell drawn incorrectly

Fully updated text: Cherries -> Burgers / Salt -> Fries

Paths follow player

Hovering over races in level up screen keeps them selected when mousing off

Poni Poni Dance club music layers with normal music

Hordecore minigame QE and Mousewheel allowed flight

Steam packages delete save files

end game music incorrect

running out of stamina outside overworld and returning to overworld keeps stamina at 0

yay/neigh dialogue options can be triggered before a quest starts

bizzare issue where no camera crashes stat set (not triggering where expected)

new iteration mare spawns at last mare spoken to upon reaching 100 friends

Optmizations:

Limited amount of roads that can be spawned [removed roads entirely for html5 build]

Added room persistence, world should stay the same when entering/exiting rooms

Increased object destroy distrance from 2000 to 6000 [Windows]

Lowered Hat Filly moves from 10 to 8

Player no longer starts with food, but granted a food chest when first spawning in

Cuddle rewards now display text

Green apples reduced to +20 max stamina increase

Removed 25 friend x2 item multiplier

Lowered 40 friend item multiplier to x2

Lowered Crystal Alicorn item multiplier to x3

Lowered sad mare item requirments (max 1 friend = 3 / max 99 friends = 23)

Lowered apples/sugarcubes reward for favorite food to x5 each

Lowered tradeable food reward for favorite food from irandom_range(2,4) to irandom_range(2,3)

Pegasi can no longer fly out of the maze boundries

Volume and Controls now carry over for newly created mares

Known Issues: