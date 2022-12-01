Steam release!

After months of hard work the last steam package is ready! If there are any bugs please reach out on the discord!
Changelog:
PreAlpha: 0.1.0 (Full Steam Ahead!)
Last Updated 01-DEC-2022 @0001CST
[Last HTML5 Release - No Longer Supported]
New Features:
Added Procedural Caves
-Spawn in all biomes
-Increase in size with friend count
-3 chest containing food will spawn in each cave
(main source of food outside quests/trading)
-Cave enemies: Bats and Snakes
-Crystal will spawn in cave, interacting will get rid of the darkness
(Crystal alicorns auto enabled)
-Caves contain sad mares that can be lead to the exit for friendship
-Caves blocked when leaving
Added 'Mare Gaming' Minigame
-Spawns hut in desert
-Speaking to Quote Unquote starts minigame (requires 1 friend)
-Procedural text based prompt RPG with friendship rewards
-Upon defeating 5 enemies final boss unlocked
Added 20 steam achievements
Added fullscreen button (Does not work with HTML5 build)
-Window also resizeable though recommended to play default 960x540 resolution
Added WASD support
-when selected W and S for up/down changed to E and Q respectively
-Mousewheel added for both Arrow Keys and WASD for up/down
Poni Poni Dance Club opens only at night
Revamped Main Menu
-Added logo
-Added media links
-Added fullscreen button
-Added control scheme button
-Redid mare customization buttons
Revamped in game Menu
-Mare displays sitting on personalized background
-Displays current hat worn and hat ability
-Displays friends needed for level up
-Displays first friend
-Displays perks acquired
-Added fullscreen button
-Added control scheme button
Some mares (appear surprised) will recognize your alicornhood and want to befriend you
Added new mare name options
Expanded mare procedural dialogue
Items on the moon now float around
Added pegasus shadow horsies
-Will run if player is running
-If player is flying will fly slightly faster than player
-If collision with pegasus cloud and flying will reduce to running
Bugs Fixed:
Crash upon leveling up outside overworld
Anonymous Green Mare doesn't scream when cuddled outside minigame
When traveling fast objects do not render inside camera view
Bugs with mouse/key movements in level up screen
Friends created through Friendship alicorn perk can be double friended
Leveling up oustide overworld doesn't trigger perks acquired when reentering overworld
Can start quests with 0hp
Can walk with 0hp
Alicorn laser spell drawn incorrectly
Fully updated text: Cherries -> Burgers / Salt -> Fries
Paths follow player
Hovering over races in level up screen keeps them selected when mousing off
Poni Poni Dance club music layers with normal music
Hordecore minigame QE and Mousewheel allowed flight
Steam packages delete save files
end game music incorrect
running out of stamina outside overworld and returning to overworld keeps stamina at 0
yay/neigh dialogue options can be triggered before a quest starts
bizzare issue where no camera crashes stat set (not triggering where expected)
new iteration mare spawns at last mare spoken to upon reaching 100 friends
Optmizations:
Limited amount of roads that can be spawned [removed roads entirely for html5 build]
Added room persistence, world should stay the same when entering/exiting rooms
Increased object destroy distrance from 2000 to 6000 [Windows]
Lowered Hat Filly moves from 10 to 8
Player no longer starts with food, but granted a food chest when first spawning in
Cuddle rewards now display text
Green apples reduced to +20 max stamina increase
Removed 25 friend x2 item multiplier
Lowered 40 friend item multiplier to x2
Lowered Crystal Alicorn item multiplier to x3
Lowered sad mare item requirments (max 1 friend = 3 / max 99 friends = 23)
Lowered apples/sugarcubes reward for favorite food to x5 each
Lowered tradeable food reward for favorite food from irandom_range(2,4) to irandom_range(2,3)
Pegasi can no longer fly out of the maze boundries
Volume and Controls now carry over for newly created mares
Known Issues:
Pegasi can get stuck on maze/cave walls
Health/stamina bar may entend outside of GUI in certain circumstances
Stamina regen bar may only fill up half way in Hordecore minigame
Abilities may toggle on when changing rooms
Quest completion resulting in level up may break if your browser crashes before the level up screen is displayed. This will prevent future level ups as well
Sugarcube buff may not reset when returning to overworld