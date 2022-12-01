Update 1.1.3 is now live! This update includes ending 4, a new achievement for the ending, two new music tracks, and a ton of bug fixes. Ending 4 can be obtained by going into the portal to the left of Hermit at the bottom of the map and following the short quest.

Ghost Guy has many planned updates including the multiplayer mode coming sometime in the future. The next few updates will most likely focus on bug fixes, quality of life improvements, and possibly some new endings and achievements.