Wizardry: The Five Ordeals update for 1 December 2022

Beta Update 2022/12/1

This is Beta version, we cannot guarantee compatibility of save data, etc.

before playing the beta version,
Users\username\AppData\LocalLow\59Studio\WizardryFoV2\savedata
You can back up your saved data from above location.

If you agree to the above, right click on "Wizardry: The Five Ordeals" in the Steam library, select properties, and enter the password "IReadAnnounce" in the beta tab. The "publicbeta" version can be selected. This will automatically update the system, and you can also return to the current normal version by selecting no beta from the Beta tab. However, we will not be able to provide support for data corruption caused by version inconsistencies due to the use of this switch.

Fixes

  • Penalty for identify failure in the labyrinth was incorrect.
  • The last monster number was sometimes incorrect in the HDUI's monster dictonary.
  • The scenario list in the HDUI was not displayed correctly immediately after list updating.

