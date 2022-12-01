Thirteen U.F.O.s a-Landin' Update

Oh hey, look. I've been making so many updates that the Twelve Days of Christmas Theme is almost relevant again!

Ahem, uh...right! To business!

I've updated the game once again. Because I can. Some such updates include...

-I've edited and added Drop Shadows to the enemies now! You can see them in battle!

-I've renamed the Etherwhale again, in game. Changed it from "The Ethereal" back to "The Unknown" again. This is because, in the sequel, I'll actually be giving names to the monsters, and calling the "Etherwhale the Ethereal" was just kind of redundant.

-Changed the sleeping animation for the regular wolf. Because the one I had before just looked stupid.

-Did I mention that I added Drop Shadows to the enemies in battle? I did that. It took my programmer a stupid amount of time to write an "Manually Edit Shadows" Plugin, and an even stupider amount of time for me to manually reposition them. It was stupid. So please take the time to appreciate this mundane little detail, even if the Orcs and Ogres look like they're levitating when they die. Thank you.

-And a bunch of other small things that I've either forgotten about or can't be bothered to tell you.

And that should be all! As you may have noticed, this was all done in preparation for that sequel I keep going on about. The Drop Shadows were glitching there, so I was like "what the heck" and just basically redid them all in the revamp because I am a perfectionist like that.

Should I be capitalizing "sequel" and "revamp"? Probably.

Either way, I hope to have more news about that pesky sequel soon, so keep a look out for that. Otherwise, I hope you enjoy this small little detail that only I will probably notice.

Farewell!