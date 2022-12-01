Update #59 -- Steam Deck + Controller Support is now LIVE!

Hello everyone! A huge thanks to all who put their hand up to help test the Controller Support. There's been a load of runs registered, lots of bugs squashed and lots of UI improvements made. Overall, I’m happy with where it's at and feel it's the time to push it live. There are still a few tweaks I want to make -- a few minor bugs I wasn’t able to replicate and a few little UI/UX things, however it's more than playable!

I’m stepping away with the family for a vacation next week, so I wanted to make sure this got up with plenty of time to fix major bugs before I head out of town for a few days. Once I get back, I’ll be back into general bug fixes that have been logged since launch, and prepping for next year's big plans! This does mean I'll finally have a bit of downtime, and I'll be bringing my Steam Deck along to try and log some decent scores in the Daily Draft (let the challenge begin!)

I’m really happy to be able to get this out before the end of the year. It was something I would have loved to include in 1.0 but time just didn’t allow. Playing Vault on the Deck has been great and I’ve enjoyed being able to play on the go -- hoping you all do as well!

I’ll throw up a sticky post in the Forums for any Controller/Steam Deck bug reports, you can add any you find here and I’ll swing in and fix them up.

If you’re not a Steam Deck/Controller player -- I’m so sorry that there hasn’t been any fresh content for a little bit. This has consumed so much of my time -- however there are some new Challenge Coins all designed and ready to get dropped in -- I’ll have those in soon!

Thank you everyone!

All for now