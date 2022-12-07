Killing Floor 2 Polar Distress Winter Update

KF2 Christmas 2022 Final Changelog

Event

Polar Distress

A Horzine cargo train traveling through the English countryside has crashed at an industrial plant, starting a Zed outbreak in the area. Be sure to dispose of the threat and secure the cargo in this new map called Crash. By the way, choosing Perk is sometimes a difficult decision, but it won’t be in the new Weekly Mode, Perk Roulette, in which every wave you will play as a different perk randomly assigned. But don’t worry, because you can still choose our two new HRG weapons just created by Horzine Research Group: the HRG Ballistic Bouncer for the Support and the HRG Medic Missile for the Field Medic. Check them out and show the Zeds what you are made of!

New Additions and Highlights

1 New Community Map Crash Compatible with Survival, Weekly, VS and Endless Game Modes. An industrial plant where a Horzine cargo train has crashed.

1 New Weekly Mode Perk Roulette Players start with a random perk. At the start of Trader Time between waves, a new perk is randomly assigned. Zed spawns are modified. More dosh per kill is granted. Length: 7 waves.

4 New Weapons HRG Ballistic Bouncer for the Support An alternative version of the Mine Reconstructor for the Support perk. A tier 3 weapon that charges up rubberized ballistic gel that bludgeons Zeds on impact and bounces rapidly around the environment with high knockdown power. Holding down the fire button loads the projectile with more force. Trader price is 900 Dosh. HRG Medic Missile for the Field Medic An alternative version of the RPG-7 for the Field Medic perk. A tier 4 rocket launcher whose projectiles create a healing gas explosion on impact. Trader price is 1600 Dosh. Zed Eradication Device MKIII for the Demolitionist This is a paid DLC weapon. This weapon can be shared amongst players through our weapon-sharing system. A tier 5 heavy weapon that fires a continuous stream of energy rounds while launching swarm auto target rockets at set intervals during automatic fire. Comes with the same tracking radar as the MKI. Trader price is 2000 Dosh. HV Storm Cannon for the Sharpshooter This is a paid DLC weapon. This weapon can be shared amongst players through our weapon-sharing system. A tier 4 rifle that fires a charged electric shot. Headshots spread an electric lightning to other nearby Zeds in domino fashion. Trader price is 1400 Dosh.

New Steam Achievements Crash related achievements

Time-limited Objectives, Tickets, and Cosmetics Seasonal objectives related to Crash Complete all seasonal objectives to earn the Train Conductor Backpack Christmas Prize Tickets Christmas Golden Prize Tickets

Zedconomy ZED MKIII Weapon Bundle HV Storm Cannon Weapon Bundle Polar Distress Weapon Bundle Train Conductor Outfit Bundle Premium Christmas Ticket Bundles come in three sets of tiers: Bronze - 5 Premium Seasonal Tickets Silver - 10 Premium Seasonal Tickets and 1 Bonus Golden Seasonal Ticket Gold - 20 Premium Seasonal Tickets and a 3 Bonus Golden Seasonal Tickets Retro Gamer Weapon Skin Bundle Pack Tacticool Weapon Skin Bundle Pack Medieval Weapon Skin Bundle Pack Chameleon MKIII Weapon Skin Bundle Pack



As a reminder, the database update for ticket drops and setting up steam items for sale will occur at approximately 1pm EDT after all the patches go out in order to verify that the patches are deployed across platform.

Addressed Community Feedback

As mentioned in the 2021 Killing Floor 2 ‘State of the Game’ our goal is to bring to the community a continued stream of QOL changes for each update throughout the year. Please continue to report any QOL changes you believe should be added to the game by submitting your feedback in the ‘general’ section on our official forums at: https://forums.tripwireinteractive.com/forum/killing-floor-2

General

Option to disable enemy seasonal skins, only active during seasonal skin periods: Added option in the HUD for “Create a Match” and “Solo Game”. Server Admins can use the command: ?AllowSeasonalSkins=1 to enable Seasonal Skins or ?AllowSeasonalSkins=0 to disable Seasonal Skins when creating a Server. Added icon for Server Details. Added filter in the Server Browser.

New order rules in the Cosmetics and Crafting items sections in the inventory: Items will be grouped in categories by outfit, type or skin variation. Rarity is also accounted for.



Balance

Weapons Gravity Imploder Equip Speed from 1.3 seconds to 0.5 seconds. Fire Interval from 1.33 seconds to 1 second (which means from 45 RPM to 60 RPM). Doshinegun Damage per hit increased from 60 to 80. Trader price decreased from 600 to 400. Dosh cost per shot decreased from 20 to 10 (which means full magazine cost decreased from 400 to 200). HRG Beluga Beat Remove need of pre-activating alt-fire. Alt-fire Fire Interval adjusted to 0.75 (80 RPM). Magazine size decreased from 12 to 10. Spare ammo decreased from 96 to 90.



Designer Notes:

Many players have requested the option to disable Seasonal Skins during Seasonal Skin periods. In order to do this, we have added an option to create a match without Seasonal Skins, for both online and offline sessions. This also means that, when finding a match, players can enter a session with Seasonal Skins enabled or not, depending on which option was selected by the creator of the match.

We have added a new icon to the Server details to show if a server from the Server browser has Seasonal Skins or not. Players can also use a filter to disable all servers with Seasonal Skins.

We have improved the order for the Cosmetic and Crafting items sections in the inventory, as we did in the Tidal Terror update with the Weapon Skin section. Now, Cosmetics will be grouped regarding outfits and skin variants, as well as rarity. In the Crafting section, the grouping will be: all Cosmetic Material together, all Weapon Skins Material and all items together, as wall as ordered by rarity. Tickets will be in this order: Cyberpunk, Summer Sideshow, Halloween Treat and Christmas Treat.

Finally, regarding balance, we have made tweaks in three weapons always keeping in mind your feedback:

Gravity Imploder was a slow weapon, but now it will be more agile since the equip speed is faster and the fire interval between shots is reduced.

Doshinegun damage was low and dosh cost for using it was very high, so we have increased the damage a bit and reduced the dosh needed per shot. And, if this were not enough, we also have decreased its price in the Trader.

HRG Beluga Beat is a powerful and effective weapon, but the alt-fire was not very comfortable to use. To improve this, we have changed the way in which the alt-fire is used, and now it doesn’t require it to be pre-activated before a shot. You can shoot directly using the alt-fire button, as many other weapons do. Because of this change, we had to adjust the alt-fire, to make it different from the main fire. This alt-fire change will improve the effectiveness of the weapon, so, in order to not make it too overpowered, we have adjusted the ammo amount a bit, but not too much.

Beta Balance

Weapons HRG Ballistic Bouncer: Damage (uncharged) reduced from 114 to 29. Damage (charged) reduced from 600 to 200. HRG Medic Missile: Explosion damage from 400 to 700. Explosion Damage Falloff exponent from 2 to 1 Reload speed faster, from 2.56 seconds to 1.88 seconds Added Scrake's vulnerability to Ballistic rocket impact x3 Reduced distance needed for the explosion of the projectile, from 4 meters to 2 meters. ZED MKIII: Magazine ammo from 100 to 50. Spare ammo from 400 to 350. Energy bullets StunPower from 15 to 5. Magazine price from 60 to 75. HV Storm Cannon StunPower from 50 to 25. StumblePower from 200 a 85. GunHitPower from 150 to 0. MeleeHitPower from 100 to 0. EMPPower from 100 to 25.



Beta Designer Notes:

HRG Ballistic Bouncers’ damage was too high, so we applied a major debuff. This change was also made due to fixing a Ballistic Bouncer’s bug which caused some of the projectiles to not impact.

Addressing the issue causing the Medic Missile to be one of the least useful Medic weapons, we increased its general damage as well as the reload speed. As well, the distance needed for the missile to explode was reduced in order to help players to get more successful shots.

ZED MKIII was overpowered regarding community’s feedback, so we reduced the overall ammo for the weapon, as well as its stun power.

HV Storm Cannon’s changes were applied in order to avoid canceling Matriarch’s plasma attack and canceling Scrake’s rage too easily.

Bug Fixes

Also mentioned in the 2021 Killing Floor 2 ‘State of the Game’ our goal is to bring to the community a continued stream of community-reported bug fixes for each update throughout the year. Please continue to report any bugs you discover by visiting our official forums at: https://forums.tripwireinteractive.com/forum/killing-floor-2 and posting in the ‘PC’ or ‘Console’ sections.

General

Fixed an issue where the Demolitionists Utility Knife had a visible crosshair at all times.

Weapons

Mine Reconstructor Fixed an issue where the screen shake caused by nearby exploding projectiles was more intense than intended. Fixed an issue where the bash attack would not play its SFX. Fixed some animation issues with the bash attack. Fixed an issue where the visuals for the liquid in the cartridge did not align with the rounds left after aborting reloading. Fixed an issue where the ammo container would shake during the reload animation.

G36C Assault Rifle Improved elite reloading animations to reduce clipping.

HRG Medic Missile Fixed an issue where the Demolitionist skill Mad Bomber was applying to the HRG Medic Missile. Fixed an issue where the Demolitionist skill Destroyer of Worlds was applying to the HRG Medic Missile.

HRG Ballistic Bouncer Fixed an issue where log spam would occur when using the weapon. Added impact decals when the projectile impacts objects. Fixed an issue where the weapon could not be reloaded after firing successive quick shots. Fixed an issue where the particles created from the projectile impact did not share the color of the projectile. Fixed an issue where the projectile's texture was unchanged based upon the charge level of the weapon. Improved the reload animations in relation to hand placement/movement.

ZED MKIII Zeroed in the iron sight which was offset from center which was especially noticeable while crouching. Fixed multiple instances of the radar not displaying ZEDs. Corrected the 1p and 3p bash attack animations to be inline with each other. Changed the camera position to reduce instances of clipping during the bash, gun check, and reload animations. Fixed an issue where the firing sound would play continuously in multiple situations. Fixed multiple instances of spent magazines being displaced and/or duplicated during the reload animations. Increased the volume of the reload sound as it was exceptionally quiet. Improved the walking and crouching animations in relation to hand placement/movement. Improved the bash attack animations in relation to hand placement/movement. Improved the reload animations in relation to hand placement/movement. Improved the gun check animations in relation to hand placement/movement.

HV Storm Cannon Fixed an issue where ZEDs animations were constantly interrupted by hits from the weapon. Fixed an issue where the domino/chain effect from headshots was not jumping to invisible targets (ex. Stalker, Patriarch). Fixed multiple issues with the scope in 1p and 3p. Fixed an issue where unintended effects occurred from killing Zeds with a head shot while they are in the frozen state. Fixed the issue where the skins were misaligned on the weapon. Fixed an issue where collectibles were not destroyed by the aimed shot. Fixed an issue where quick scoping would have the weapons projectile fire low from zero. Fixed an issue where ArcGenerator warnings were being spammed in the logs when switching to this weapon. Changed the camera position to reduce instances of clipping during the bash, gun check, grenade throw, and reload animations. Fixed multiple instances of spent magazines being displaced and/or duplicated during the reload animations. Improved the walking and crouching animations in relation to hand placement/movement. Improved the bash attack animations in relation to hand placement/movement. Improved the reload animations in relation to hand placement/movement. Improved the gun check animations in relation to hand placement/movement. Improved the ADS animations in relation to hand placement/movement.



Skills

Fixed an issue where the Demolitionists Fragmentation Rounds skill would apply twice to thrown grenades.

Maps

The Rig Fixed an issue where kismet warnings were being sent to the chat.

Barmwich Fixed an issue where the waypoint from the Blue Plaza to the various SYG zones would not appear. Fixed an issue where light rays were being projected onto the walls in the tavern area with no visible sources of light.

Dystopia 2029 Fixed floor seams across multiple areas to remove them and prevent dropped weapons from falling through.

Crash Various Street Areas Changed the draw distance on multiple objects in the area to be less likely to disappear while in line of sight. Fixed multiple instances of bullet decals disappearing and reappearing from walls as you move around them. Fixed multiple instances of certain walls not being lit by flashlights. Fixed multiple instances of objects clipping into other objects within the area. Fixed multiple instances of z-fighting/flickering of various objects throughout the area. Fixed multiple collision issues throughout the area. Fixed multiple instances of destructible and movable objects remaining still when being shot with any weapons. Fixed an issue where the SYG boundary was not visible under garbage piles in the West area. Fixed multiple lighting issues where lights were shown with no light source. Fixed multiple lighting issues where light sources did not show any light. Fixed an issue where the light from the soda machines was extremely bright. Fixed an issue where weapons could be dropped into ZED spawners and be lost. Cargo Station Areas Fixed an issue where the SYG boundary was not visible as it was placed underneath a snowdrift. Updated the splatter maps on multiple objects in the area to ensure blood is applied. Fixed multiple instances of bullet decals disappearing and reappearing from walls as you move around them. Fixed multiple instances of objects clipping into other objects within the area. Changed the draw distance on multiple objects in the area to be less likely to disappear while in line of sight. Fixed multiple collision issues in the area. Fixed multiple lighting issues where lights were shown with no light source. Fixed an issue with ZED pathing in the area. Fixed an issue where the collectible on the wagon was inverted. Fixed an issue where the hanging icicles were hanging in mid air. Office Areas Fixed multiple instances of z-fighting/flickering of the baseboards throughout the area. Updated the splatter maps on multiple objects in the area to prevent duplication of the blood splatter being applied. Fixed multiple instances of bullet decals disappearing and reappearing from walls as you move around them. Fixed multiple instances of objects clipping into other objects within the area. Fixed multiple instances of destructible and movable objects remaining still when being shot with any weapons. Fixed multiple collision issues on the main floor of the area. Fixed multiple collision issues on the 2nd floor of the area. Fixed an issue with large ZED pathing on the main floor of the area. Warehouse Areas Fixed multiple instances of z-fighting/flickering of the railing and beams throughout the areas. Updated the splatter maps on multiple objects in the area to prevent duplication of the blood splatter being applied. Fixed multiple instances of bullet decals disappearing and reappearing from walls as you move around them. Fixed multiple instances of objects clipping into other objects within the area. Fixed multiple instances of destructible and movable objects remaining still when being shot with any weapons. Fixed multiple lighting issues where lights were shown with no light source. Fixed multiple lighting issues where light sources did not show any light. Fixed multiple collision issues on the 2nd floor of the warehouse. Fixed multiple collision issues in the sewer area of the warehouse. Fixed an issue where the snow VFX was passing through the warehouse wall on the 2nd floor. Fixed multiple instances of certain walls not being lit by flashlights. Fixed a visible gap between the stairs and the ground. Storage Shed Fixed multiple instances of bullet decals disappearing and reappearing from walls as you move around them. Fixed multiple collision issues in the area. Fixed multiple instances of destructible and movable objects remaining still when being shot with any weapons. Fixed an issue where the snow VFX was passing through the wall of the Fuel Storage Shed. Balcony Fixed multiple collision issues on the balcony. Fixed multiple instances of bullet decals disappearing and reappearing from walls as you move around them.



Weekly Outbreak

Perk Roulette Fixed an issue where players joining the server would have the perk selected in the Main Menu to start with. Fixed an issue where perk levels were eset to 0. Fixed an issue where instances occurred with perks not changing at the end of the wave. Fixed an issue where perks were being duplicated within a wave. Fixed an issue where the Survivalist did not get a grenade choice. Fixed an issue where Spectators were getting perks. Fixed an issue where weapons of other perks could not be selected. Fixed an issue where revived players were reverted to the perk from the previous wave. Fixed an issue where instances occurred of players unable to join the match from the server lobby. Fixed an issue where instances of client crashes occurred during the weekly outbreak. Fixed spamming of client and server logs during the weekly outbreak.



Seasonal

Updated the seasonal reward name to match the item name within the gear tab.

Fixed an issue where credit was given for the objective “Not a Snowball” from hitting corpses.

Quality of Life Updates

Seasonal Zeds Fixed an issue where when seasonal ZEDs were disabled on the client they could not connect to servers that do not explicitly disable seasonal ZEDs as well. Fixed an issue where when seasonal ZEDs are disabled on the client, servers using seasonal ZEDs were not visible within the Server Browser. Fixed an issue where seasonal ZEDs were displayed in the Wild West London Weekly Outbreak. Fixed an issue where seasonal ZEDs were not being displayed in other modes while the Wild West London Weekly Outbreak was active. Fixed an issue where the default audio would play for ZEDs on Santa’s Workshop when Seasonal ZEDs is disabled. Fixed an issue where instances of only default audio playing for seasonal ZEDs occurred. Fixed an issue where in some instances the Christmas Skins for the seasonal ZEDs on Santa’s Workshop would not be present. Fixed an issue where servers inherently disabled seasonal ZEDs skins if ?AllowSeasonalSkins wasn’t used. Fixed multiple items within the UI



Localization

Updated the localization for the HRG Ballistic Bouncer Daily to include all supported languages.

Updated the localization for the HRG Medic Missile Daily to include all supported languages.

Updated the word “Dynamic” to have uniform localization within each supported language.

Updated the “Withstand the Tempest” objective description in Russian to fit within the text box.

Updated the localization for the Perk Roulette Weekly Outbreak UI to include all supported languages.

Updated the localization for the Seasonal ZEDs status in the server details to include all supported languages.

UI

Fixed an issue where extraneous icons were appearing in the Browse Servers filter tab.

Fixed an issue where the Helios Rifle and Killerwatt had there names switched for each other in the Steam Inventory

Fixed an issue where the Uncle Charlie Deluxe|Emote had its name replaced by a monetary value.

Console

Fixed an issue on the PS4 where the Katana | Chameleon skin was causing significant artifacting when used.

As always, thank you for your continued support!