Verdant Village Patch 0.4.8.2

Hello all, I’m back, with updates, or rather fixes to my previous updates! This isn’t very large but there are a couple of things that needed to be addressed which are listed below.

Also, this is probably a good touchstone for future updates. Except, monthly updates will (at least I really hope) have more to them than this. Basically at the end of each month I’ll hopefully have a small patch for the game.

I’ll be trying to stick to the roadmap that’s been referenced before. How I’m predicting this to work is that I’ll either be adding something listed on the roadmap or it will be a smaller feature I didn’t mention as the roadmap is pretty broad. Basically the only things that are off the table, bar any changes, are things that are not listed in the next patch in line.

So if you are looking at the roadmap, linked below, anything in patch 0.5 is on the table to be added in a monthly update, but I’m going to try to stick to smaller bits and pieces and save these larger features for the big patches and not monthly updates.

https://steamcommunity.com/games/1236900/announcements/detail/3208261824665097992

So aside from all that I need to do some work to get my artists in order. I’ve got a big folder full of combat sprites so that’s well on its way but there are a lot of smaller things I want to add to the overworld, along with some minor changes to UIs and some zone specific tilesets and objects.

Once I get that settled it will be back to regular work. I think the plan is to divide my time between the major features of the next big patch and the small bits that will go into monthly updates. I’m not quite sure how this is going to go in terms of output but if I need to alter how patching works I will. The general plan is just to keep from having long stretches of nothing like the last patch cycle.

Anyway, I’ve talked enough, and there isn’t much to say given that I just patched anyhow. Assuming the holidays don’t make me lose track of time you’ll hear from me again before the end of the year, hopefully with an update of changes.

Verdant Village 0.4.8.2 Full Patch Notes

Quality Of Life

The artifact exchange now only shows its availability on the map once you have accessed the shop at least once

Added dialogue intros for the artifact exchange because it didn’t have them for some reason

Changed the locations of transitions that take you from one area to the next to make them all consistent

Bug Fixes