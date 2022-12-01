 Skip to content

Junkyard Fury 2 update for 1 December 2022

Quick Design Change - v1.035

1 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've noticed that the time it takes to complete the first level and understand the aspect of the game can take a long while. Given that, I decided to change it up a bit and make the first 3 levels available, as it would be a better experience to figure everything out while having different areas to do so in. The last 2 levels are still non-accessible until previous areas have been completed, but this way you have multiple areas to try out and hopefully provide a better experience that way.

