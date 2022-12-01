 Skip to content

Flock of Dogs update for 1 December 2022

Hotfix for some Macs unable to load SkyTrack and BattleZone .jsons

Share · View all patches · Build 10052664 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Put a check for directory exists for loading SkyTrack and BattleZone .jsons in the streaming folder to fix an issue on some Macs with missing paths or something. Also, disabled the "Sync" button, bc they didn't work anyway right now.

