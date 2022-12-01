Put a check for directory exists for loading SkyTrack and BattleZone .jsons in the streaming folder to fix an issue on some Macs with missing paths or something. Also, disabled the "Sync" button, bc they didn't work anyway right now.
Flock of Dogs update for 1 December 2022
Hotfix for some Macs unable to load SkyTrack and BattleZone .jsons
Patchnotes via Steam Community
