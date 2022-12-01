 Skip to content

Infinimine update for 1 December 2022

Infinimine Ver.55

1 December 2022

-Pablo's Priority Targeting now only targets below Legendary Rarity
-If 2 players attack the same block the second players attack will be re-directed to the block above it until it finds a good target
-Fixed issue with players going to farm tier when completing progress tier
-Improved response time on server replying to client after breaking a block
-Optimized a ton of server side code to improve server performance
-Fixed issue with having to spam the tier history teleports to go to farm tiers

