Infinimine Ver.55

-Pablo's Priority Targeting now only targets below Legendary Rarity

-If 2 players attack the same block the second players attack will be re-directed to the block above it until it finds a good target

-Fixed issue with players going to farm tier when completing progress tier

-Improved response time on server replying to client after breaking a block

-Optimized a ton of server side code to improve server performance

-Fixed issue with having to spam the tier history teleports to go to farm tiers