 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Animalia Survival update for 1 December 2022

Update 111.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10052525 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Wild Friends we have made some modifications and added new areas to the TLVL2 map

-Modified the sun and moon glow effects.


-Added medicinal plants for carnivores and herbivores scattered on the TLVL2 Map.

-Added new icons of the new Crocodile ability to sense the animal in the water.


-Added Trunks where small animals will be able to collect insects for food on the TLVL2 Map.


-Added a new system to the carcasses, which if damaged can cause diseases in the animals if ingested.
-Decreased the size of the flies on the particle when the animal dies.
-Added new vomit icon.

Animals

Crocodile

-Improved the effect of the Ability to sense animals in the crocodile's water.
-Increased the Stamina expenditure of the Crocodile's Sprint on land.
-Improved Sprint in water.

For more information and details log into our Discord:
https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N

Thank you all very much!

High Brazil Studio.

Changed files in this update

Animalia Survival Content Depot 1364291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link