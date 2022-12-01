Update 111.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10052525 · Last edited 1 December 2022 – 10:26:13 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Wild Friends we have made some modifications and added new areas to the TLVL2 map

-Modified the sun and moon glow effects.



-Added medicinal plants for carnivores and herbivores scattered on the TLVL2 Map.

-Added new icons of the new Crocodile ability to sense the animal in the water.



-Added Trunks where small animals will be able to collect insects for food on the TLVL2 Map.



-Added a new system to the carcasses, which if damaged can cause diseases in the animals if ingested.

-Decreased the size of the flies on the particle when the animal dies.

-Added new vomit icon.

Animals

Crocodile

-Improved the effect of the Ability to sense animals in the crocodile's water.

-Increased the Stamina expenditure of the Crocodile's Sprint on land.

-Improved Sprint in water.

For more information and details log into our Discord:

https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N

Thank you all very much!

High Brazil Studio.