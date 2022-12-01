Update 111.0

Hello, Wild Friends we have made some modifications and added new areas to the TLVL2 map
-Modified the sun and moon glow effects.
-Added medicinal plants for carnivores and herbivores scattered on the TLVL2 Map.
-Added new icons of the new Crocodile ability to sense the animal in the water.
-Added Trunks where small animals will be able to collect insects for food on the TLVL2 Map.
-Added a new system to the carcasses, which if damaged can cause diseases in the animals if ingested.
-Decreased the size of the flies on the particle when the animal dies.
-Added new vomit icon.
Animals
Crocodile
-Improved the effect of the Ability to sense animals in the crocodile's water.
-Increased the Stamina expenditure of the Crocodile's Sprint on land.
-Improved Sprint in water.
For more information and details log into our Discord:
https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N
Thank you all very much!
High Brazil Studio.
Changed files in this update