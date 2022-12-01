 Skip to content

Breakwaters update for 1 December 2022

Quick Fix: Crabs will spawn at their correct size

Build 10052234

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.5.66
-Fixed some animals spawning at the wrong scale. This wont fix any animals saved over the last day or two, but it wont happen on any future spawned animals. If you have any small crabs in your world, its from the previous save. Enjoy their cuteness. :)

Breakwaters Depot 1203181
