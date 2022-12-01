v0.5.66
-Fixed some animals spawning at the wrong scale. This wont fix any animals saved over the last day or two, but it wont happen on any future spawned animals. If you have any small crabs in your world, its from the previous save. Enjoy their cuteness. :)
Breakwaters update for 1 December 2022
Quick Fix: Crabs will spawn at their correct size
v0.5.66
