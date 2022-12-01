Version 0.8.2: server migration + minor tweaks

Hi everyone,
We're releasing a minor update to fix some issues with our new backend.
It also includes a few bug fixes and QOL improvements:
- Increased Healing surfaces effect over time
- Fixed Steering Assist behavior on Slippery surfaces
- Added an option to disable Steering Assist in the pause menu
- Fixed Ghost not displayed at the correct speed below 60fps
- Fixed Ghost becoming collidable at the end of a race
- Minor menu tweaks
Enjoy!
