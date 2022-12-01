 Skip to content

Super Pilot update for 1 December 2022

Version 0.8.2: server migration + minor tweaks

Hi everyone,

We're releasing a minor update to fix some issues with our new backend.

It also includes a few bug fixes and QOL improvements:

  • Increased Healing surfaces effect over time
  • Fixed Steering Assist behavior on Slippery surfaces
  • Added an option to disable Steering Assist in the pause menu
  • Fixed Ghost not displayed at the correct speed below 60fps
  • Fixed Ghost becoming collidable at the end of a race
  • Minor menu tweaks

Enjoy!

Join us on Discord: https://discord.gg/superpilot
Follow us on Twitter: @dopagames

