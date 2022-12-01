Version 0.8.2: server migration + minor tweaks

Share · View all patches · Build 10052199 · Last edited 1 December 2022 – 01:19:07 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

We're releasing a minor update to fix some issues with our new backend.

It also includes a few bug fixes and QOL improvements:

Increased Healing surfaces effect over time

Fixed Steering Assist behavior on Slippery surfaces

Added an option to disable Steering Assist in the pause menu

Fixed Ghost not displayed at the correct speed below 60fps

Fixed Ghost becoming collidable at the end of a race

Minor menu tweaks

Enjoy!

