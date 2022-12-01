tiny update again v1.2.1

v 1.2.1 is yet another very very tiny update. this update just fixes the deathcounter on easy mode (now deaths on easy mode actually count towards the deathcounter).
btw mac and linux versions coming soon
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
v 1.2.1 is yet another very very tiny update. this update just fixes the deathcounter on easy mode (now deaths on easy mode actually count towards the deathcounter).
btw mac and linux versions coming soon
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update