89 update for 1 December 2022

tiny update again v1.2.1

89 update for 1 December 2022

tiny update again v1.2.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v 1.2.1 is yet another very very tiny update. this update just fixes the deathcounter on easy mode (now deaths on easy mode actually count towards the deathcounter).

btw mac and linux versions coming soon

