VAIL 0.7.103 Patch Notes

With VAIL's Early Access release just over a week ago, the team has been working extremely hard to patch a few nasty bugs that have become apparent, as well as go through all of our community feedback and requests and start to plan our next steps from here on out. Within the next few months, we plan to push some optimization updates and a number of new features to spice up your experience. If you have any feedback or just want to chill, please Join us on Discord!

And remember all feedback is welcome, your input directly affects what we do next.

General Changes

Enemy Highlights

Enemy highlights play an important role in ensuring the game is fair and competitive. Especially as we add a variety of character and weapon skins, you still need a clear way to recognize enemies. As part of this update we’ve made it so that enemy highlights take longer to disappear at a close range. The highlight still fades as you get closer to the enemy, but it takes longer to fade out so that you can always recognize an enemy, even if they’re right in front of you. And as always, you can change the enemy highlight color and intensity in the settings.

Server Browser

We’ve updated the server browser to allow for the games you see to be sorted by your category of choice; whether it be ping, game mode, or number of players. By default, games with lower ping will appear at the top of the list, making it much easier for you to find games in your region but if you require to sort by another category, just click on one of the category buttons located at the top of the server browser.

South American Servers

To help more players to have lower ping, we’ve officially added servers in South America, specifically in São Paulo, Brazil. This, along with the recently added servers in South East Asia, means we have servers in every major region around the world and we’ll continue to add servers as needed.

Map Changes

On all maps we’ve continued to improve performance and fix various exploits.

Khidi

• General performance pass on the entire map (LODs, texture size reduction and instancing)

• Performance pass on Colonist Spawn

• Performance pass on REYAB Spawn water

• Adjusted the collision on the left-elevator in REYAB spawn which would unexpectedly launch players

• Fixed visual clipping where the pond mesh would not line up with the water near Bridge

• Asset reduction pass in all areas of the map for TDM

Maar

As we’ve done with other maps, we’ve gone through and done a visual fidelity pass on multiple prop materials around the map. Get up close to those wall and floor textures and see if you notice the difference.

• Optimization pass on the entire map (LOD's, reflection captures and texture size reduction)

• Adjusted the kill volume near the container units that would unexpectedly kill players that were traversing past it

• Patched the spot where players could climb behind Rock Tunnel and walk into a kill volume

• Adjusted the collision on the pipes in Armory to not stop the movement of players traversing past/along them

• Adjusted the collision of the stairs in Pumping Station to prevent players from pixel walking up them

• Adjusted the collision on pumps to prevent players from sticking their heads into them

• Adjusted the collision in Power Station which would prevent players from traversing smoothly through it

• Removed Z-fighting on the wall underneath Catwalk

• Patched the one-way see-through gap located in upper-Catwalk

• Patched unfair sightlines in Mid

• Removed the visual hole in rocks near Mid

• Removed Z-fighting on metal panel in upper-Catwalk,

Miru

• Material optimization pass on multiple props around the map

• Removed visual seams and Z-fighting on the floor in Colonist spawn

• Adjusted the collision on the rock in B-site to allow for players to traverse up it more smoothly

• Adjusted the collision in REYAB spawn to prevent bullet casings from falling through props

• Updated the lightmaps on the central building to improve visual fidelity

• Adjusted the overall lighting in the map, to increase performance

• Removed the visual seam on the wall in Mid/Colonist Spawn

• Adjusted the collision on the floor in Mid where bullet casings would clip through

Este

• Adjusted geometry and volumes around dumpster drop-down to not block visibility when snap turning

• Clouds no longer effect directional light

• Fixed bad reflection captures on Vista

• Lightmap pass on the entire map, cleaning up all bad shadows

• Plants no longer block bullet penetration

• Patched pixel walk in the side planters

• Patched spot near side building stairs where players could get out of bounds

• LOD pass on the existing props in the map

• Triangle reduction pass on the surrounding landscape

• Patched pixel walk that would allow for an advantaged view of Jacuzzi and its surrounding area

• Props with fabric are no longer fully penetrable

• Props that were unintentionally climbable and walkable, are no longer climbable and walkable

• Added reflection capture to miner room The Miner room now has reflection captures

Nine

• Geometry clean-up pass on the central ground

Armory

• Updated the Patreon wall

• Added b-ball for the ballerz

• Food products no longer get visually effected by spilt milk decal

• Patched visual seam in wall near the cat statue

• Removed visual black splotches in the back of the Armory, on the floor and rocks

• Lights are no longer floating near the character customization station

Heaven (artifact)

• Material fidelity pass

Bug Fixes

While we work hard on adding new features and content, we are always working to squash bugs thanks to our bug hunters. Since the last patch notes we’ve squashed 8 major bugs as well as other various minor bug fixes and improvements.

• Fixed - AK303N fire selector grab position is in the incorrect location

• Fixed - MK418 fire selector is not grabbable on the right side of the gun

• Fixed - Swapping teams in TDM subtracts a point from your previous team

• Fixed - When another player first bumps out an AK mag on spawn, it defies physics and glitches to space for other players

• Fixed - Continuously recovering the Orb in CTO spams "Recovered the orb"

• Fixed - Players can steal tacticals off each other's wrists even though they cannot see them

• Fixed - Using a jump pad or letting go of a zipline will cause all other players on the map to be dropped off a zipline if they are currently on one

• Fixed - Enemy highlights no longer abruptly disappear

• Fixed - Tablet and cursor lag behind the player while moving

• Fixed - You can reach behind the tablet and click things by accident from behind it

• Fixed - Mags sometimes don't fully fall out of some guns

Love you all, AEXLAB<3