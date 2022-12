Share · View all patches · Build 10052103 · Last edited 1 December 2022 – 23:32:03 UTC by Wendy

Hello!

Hope everyone's enjoying the winter season.

Here at Mega Crit we've been working on another game.

BUT... there's been reports of the Steam Deck controller inputs acting up if you touch the screen so here's a fix for that.

Happy Holidays!

Patch Notes