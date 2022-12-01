 Skip to content

Scarlet Tower update for 1 December 2022

Patch Notes v0.2.0

Patch Notes v0.2.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys!

Let's check all the v0.2.0 patch info!

News
  • New passive for Allure
  • New passive for Rhys
  • New passive for Lance
  • New passive for Lyah
  • New passive for Veromus
  • Ninn can summon 2 elementals
  • It is now possible to sell an item for XP in the chest
  • Progress Bar on unlock screen
  • Star recommending the best stats for beginners added to Power UP screen
Changes
  • Damage increased: Lance
  • Damage increased: Lyah
  • Damage increased: Ninn
  • Improved attack speed accessory
  • Gathering range accessory has been improved
  • Purple Firefly is now corruption level 2+
  • Talent "Cauterize" has been nerfed
  • Upgrade prices for character passives have been slightly increased
  • Display of controls now appear when starting the game
Fixes
  • Unlockables now correctly appear in the results screen
  • Werewolf no longer slides
  • Tentacles no longer deal damage upon spawning
  • Fixed talent description "Outburst"
  • "Sacred Water" weapon fixed
  • Ninn's weapon "Cosmic Orb" fixed
  • The LevelUp screen now displays weapons/relics that have yet to be leveled before displaying gold/gem loots
Main features of the 2022 updates
  • New passives for characters
  • New corruption levels
    • Achievements and Weapons
  • Secret Achievements
  • Secret Vendor
  • New Maps
  • Tooltips
  • New Glyphs for Passives and Racials
  • Familiars System

If you're enjoying the game, don't forget to rate us on steam, it helps us a lot! 🧛‍♀️🙏🏽

Join us discord!

https://discord.gg/SMUMaKJ6qX

Help us by reporting bugs found or with ideas in the #bug-report #ideas discord channel!

See you in the next update, next week!

Thank you so much!
Pyxeralia

