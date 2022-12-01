Patch Notes v0.2.0

Hey guys!
Let's check all the v0.2.0 patch info!
News
- New passive for Allure
- New passive for Rhys
- New passive for Lance
- New passive for Lyah
- New passive for Veromus
- Ninn can summon 2 elementals
- It is now possible to sell an item for XP in the chest
- Progress Bar on unlock screen
- Star recommending the best stats for beginners added to Power UP screen
Changes
- Damage increased: Lance
- Damage increased: Lyah
- Damage increased: Ninn
- Improved attack speed accessory
- Gathering range accessory has been improved
- Purple Firefly is now corruption level 2+
- Talent "Cauterize" has been nerfed
- Upgrade prices for character passives have been slightly increased
- Display of controls now appear when starting the game
Fixes
- Unlockables now correctly appear in the results screen
- Werewolf no longer slides
- Tentacles no longer deal damage upon spawning
- Fixed talent description "Outburst"
- "Sacred Water" weapon fixed
- Ninn's weapon "Cosmic Orb" fixed
- The LevelUp screen now displays weapons/relics that have yet to be leveled before displaying gold/gem loots
Main features of the 2022 updates
- New passives for characters
- New corruption levels
- Achievements and Weapons
- Secret Achievements
- Secret Vendor
- New Maps
- Tooltips
- New Glyphs for Passives and Racials
- Familiars System
