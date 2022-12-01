Patch Notes v0.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10051987 · Last edited 1 December 2022 – 00:19:43 UTC by Wendy

Hey guys!

Let's check all the v0.2.0 patch info!

News

New passive for Allure

New passive for Rhys

New passive for Lance

New passive for Lyah

New passive for Veromus

Ninn can summon 2 elementals

It is now possible to sell an item for XP in the chest

Progress Bar on unlock screen

Star recommending the best stats for beginners added to Power UP screen

Changes

Damage increased: Lance

Damage increased: Lyah

Damage increased: Ninn

Improved attack speed accessory

Gathering range accessory has been improved

Purple Firefly is now corruption level 2+

Talent "Cauterize" has been nerfed

Upgrade prices for character passives have been slightly increased

Display of controls now appear when starting the game

Fixes

Unlockables now correctly appear in the results screen

Werewolf no longer slides

Tentacles no longer deal damage upon spawning

Fixed talent description "Outburst"

"Sacred Water" weapon fixed

Ninn's weapon "Cosmic Orb" fixed

The LevelUp screen now displays weapons/relics that have yet to be leveled before displaying gold/gem loots

New passives for characters

New corruption levels

Achievements and Weapons

Secret Achievements

Secret Vendor

New Maps

Tooltips

New Glyphs for Passives and Racials

Familiars System

If you're enjoying the game, don't forget to rate us on steam, it helps us a lot! 🧛‍♀️🙏🏽

