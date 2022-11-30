Early Access Content Pack 17: Misc Modern



Hello again - it's time for another Content Pack release! In this pack, we're offering some new minis, props, and some fixes/changes to existing assets as listed below:

4 new modern minis

1 raccoon mini

Bathroom props (including a flushing toilet, shower stall, light fixture, and openable medicine cabinet)

Other misc props (including wood pallet, gas can, tire, and an old mattress)

Removed collisions from ground foliage so that minis can walk through them instead of on top (no more Legolasing on cornstalks or reeds)

Fixed the size of the square and round wooden tables to match their prefabs

Moved City Day (modern) ambient SFX back to its own category.

Work continues on the Ship tileset. As we get closer to release, you may see another smaller pack or two so keep an eye out.

Thanks again for your support!

BouncyRock Team

BUILD-ID: 10051751 - Download Size: 140.0 MB