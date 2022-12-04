 Skip to content

Layers update for 4 December 2022

Layers - Major update to 2.0.0

Last edited by Wendy

We've updated layers to match the currents versions on other platforms. This is quite a change as the graphics, controls and game have been recreated from the ground up!

Due to this though the new version no longer (for now!) has the level editor or achievements.

Fear not though, if you enjoyed Layers as it was you can still play in using the Legacy branch. Just right click Layers in your library, select Properties, click Betas and select the Legacy branch from the drop down.

Now's a great time to give Layers another go (or a first go if you haven't tried it yet).

Dan

