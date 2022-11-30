Year 2 - Update 0.1.48

You might have already seen the demo 0.1.48 update here (which also included a brief mention of 0.1.42 changes): https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1733050/view/3469488996650784383

But, in addition to that, this playtest update includes all of Year 2! If you have a save from the end of year 1, just load it up and try it out - and definitely give us feedback here or in our discord!

The only changes not mentioned in the 0.1.48 update linked above relate to year 2, so I won't show them to avoid spoilers. Year 2 is pretty long (hopefully the longest of our 7 year journey), but I think it's also one of the more exciting years, so I hope you'll enjoy it!