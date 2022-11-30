Small Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10051370 · Last edited 30 November 2022 – 22:26:04 UTC by Wendy

There was a set of spikes that overlapped the player character when stepped on. Now underfoot.

Werewolves now attack when enraged and are vulnerable to Beast Basher.

Minor grammar corrections.

Valerie is no longer standing in her home after she joins your party.

It is no longer possible to walk up the icy steps in the depths of Mirrored Pass.

Kaia in dog form will not be found again in Wychwood Forest after Landric’s first chapter.

Boss battle BGM would sometimes still play during common battles after the fight with Gades. Fixed.

Acid Drip ability now has an icon to indicate whether a character was affected by it or not.

Mia’s Maul ability now has the correct description.